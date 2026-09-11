Honolulu, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - The Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship for Medical Students announces its current application opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing careers in healthcare and medical sciences. The scholarship recognizes academically accomplished students who demonstrate an interest in innovative medicine, cognitive health, integrative care, and approaches that place greater emphasis on prevention and early intervention.





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Established by Dr. Lynn Puana, MD, the scholarship reflects a commitment to encouraging future healthcare professionals to think beyond reactive treatment models. Dr. Lynn Puana advocates for a proactive approach to brain health and patient care, emphasizing the importance of identifying potential health concerns early and considering the interconnected factors that influence long-term wellness.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students pursuing a pre-medical track, as well as graduate students enrolled in accredited Medical (MD), Dental (DDS/DMD), or Osteopathic (DO) programs. Eligible applicants must demonstrate strong academic performance, a clear commitment to their chosen field, and an interest in integrative medicine, cognitive health, or medical sciences.

Scholarship Challenges Students to Consider the Future of Proactive Patient Care

As part of the application process, candidates are asked to submit an original essay of 700-1,000 words responding to the 2026 prompt: "Dr. Lynn Puana advocates for a 'proactive' rather than 'reactive' approach to brain health. In 700-1,000 words, discuss how you plan to integrate proactive care and advanced diagnostic thinking into your future medical career. How can early intervention and a 'whole-person' philosophy improve patient outcomes in your specific field of interest?"

The essay gives applicants an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to connect medical innovation with practical patient care. The selection process places emphasis on academic excellence, thoughtful analysis, and a demonstrated commitment to improving healthcare through innovation and compassionate, whole-person approaches.

Dr. Lynn Puana brings more than two decades of experience in internal medicine, chronic pain, addiction, and integrative medicine to the scholarship's mission. A graduate of Creighton University School of Medicine with residency training at Baylor Scott & White, Dr. Lynn Puana is also the founder of the Premier Integrative & Cognitive Medical Institute (PICMI).

Her professional mission is shaped in part by her father's late-stage Alzheimer's diagnosis, which strengthened her focus on proactive brain health and early intervention. Dr. Lynn Puana incorporates advanced diagnostic approaches, including genomic testing and functional brain mapping, alongside individualized care strategies. Her work emphasizes the importance of understanding patients as whole individuals rather than focusing exclusively on isolated symptoms.

Application Deadline and Selection Timeline

The one-time Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship provides a $1,000 award to one selected recipient. Applications must be submitted by January 15, 2027, and the scholarship winner is scheduled to be announced on February 15, 2027.

Applicants must prepare their essay as a PDF or Word document and include their full name, current school or university, current year of study, and expected graduation date. Completed applications should be submitted by email to apply@drlynnpuanascholarship.com with the subject line "Scholarship Application - [Your Full Name]."

The scholarship is designed to support students who view medical education as an opportunity to contribute to the continued development of healthcare. Through its focus on proactive care, advanced diagnostics, and whole-person thinking, the program encourages emerging professionals to consider how prevention and early intervention can influence patient outcomes across medical disciplines.

For Dr. Lynn Puana, supporting future healthcare professionals represents an extension of her commitment to advancing thoughtful, innovative approaches to medicine. The scholarship provides students with a platform to articulate their vision for the future of patient care while recognizing academic achievement and forward-looking medical perspectives.

About Us

The Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship for Medical Students is a scholarship initiative dedicated to supporting students pursuing careers in medicine and related healthcare disciplines. The program is established by Dr. Lynn Puana and reflects her commitment to advancing proactive, innovative, and compassionate approaches to patient care. Its core mission is to encourage the next generation of healthcare professionals to explore medical innovation, early intervention, cognitive health, and whole-person care.

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