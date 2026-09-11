Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes announces a one-time scholarship opportunity designed to support undergraduate students who demonstrate dedication to both academic achievement and athletic pursuits. The initiative recognizes students who are building their futures through discipline, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence in the classroom and in athletics.





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The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges or universities. Applicants must be actively involved in a college-level sport or be pursuing a defined career path in athletics, maintain satisfactory academic standing, and complete the required application materials. The initiative is designed to recognize individuals whose experiences in athletics contribute to their personal development, academic goals, and broader aspirations.

Applicants are required to submit a completed application, a current academic transcript, a letter of recommendation from a coach, professor, or mentor, and a 500-750 word essay. The essay asks applicants to discuss how their experiences as student-athletes have shaped their character, influenced their academic and athletic aspirations, and prepared them to contribute to their communities.

The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes provides a $1,000 award to one selected recipient. Applications are accepted through January 15, 2027, with the winner scheduled to be announced on February 15, 2027. As a one-time award, the grant focuses on providing meaningful support to one undergraduate student at a pivotal stage of academic and athletic development.

Austin Harris, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist and Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, brings a professional background centered on medicine, education, research, and service. His experience includes cardiac, thoracic, general, and pediatric anesthesiology, as well as advanced perioperative echocardiography. He also participates in professional education and discussions surrounding innovative approaches to healthcare and mental well-being.

For Austin Harris MD, the principles demonstrated by successful student-athletes extend beyond competition. Discipline, resilience, preparation, accountability, and the ability to pursue long-term goals are qualities that can shape success in both academic and professional environments. The grant reflects his interest in recognizing undergraduate students who demonstrate these qualities while working toward meaningful goals.

Austin Harris, MD also maintains a strong commitment to service and education. His professional activities include clinical research, national presentations, speaking engagements, and pro bono integrative care for veterans experiencing challenges involving pain, trauma, and substance abuse. These experiences inform his broader belief that achievement is strengthened when individuals use their skills and opportunities to make a positive contribution to others.

The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes therefore seeks to recognize more than athletic performance alone. Its selection process considers academic standing, athletic involvement, character, personal experiences, and future aspirations. By supporting an undergraduate student pursuing both educational and athletic goals, the initiative seeks to reduce some of the financial pressures associated with higher education while encouraging continued achievement.

Interested applicants can review eligibility requirements and application instructions through the official scholarship website, draustinharrisgrant.com. Completed application materials are submitted to apply@draustinharrisgrant.com.

About Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes

The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is a scholarship initiative created to support undergraduate students committed to academic achievement and athletic development. The program recognizes students who demonstrate discipline, dedication, and a clear vision for their future. Its mission is to provide targeted financial support while encouraging student-athletes to pursue excellence in education, athletics, and community involvement.

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