Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Dallas entrepreneur and business strategist Andrew Hillman today officially announced the launch of the Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, opening a high-impact national platform designed to spark bold ideas and ignite the next wave of American enterprise. Built for driven undergraduate visionaries across the United States, this one-time initiative bridges academic ambition with real-world enterprise strategy, empowering students to transform disruptive ideas into market-ready ventures.





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Rooted in the vibrant business landscape of Dallas, Texas, the program draws inspiration from the city's rich history of commerce, innovation, and relentless drive. Established by seasoned investor Andrew Hillman, the initiative seeks out rising leaders who dare to challenge status-quo thinking. While rooted in the dynamic Dallas business community, the scholarship welcomes ambitious undergraduate students from every corner of the nation, across all academic majors.

To earn consideration, candidates currently enrolled at accredited colleges or universities must submit a compelling 1,000-word essay detailing an original business concept. Applicants must unpack their venture's potential industry disruption and present the precise strategic playbook they will execute to achieve sustainable success. Submissions are judged on sharp analytical insight, structural clarity, creative ambition, and executive-level business acumen.

"Entrepreneurship is the ultimate engine of economic movement," says Dallas entrepreneur Andrew Hillman. "When you give talented students a platform to challenge industry norms and defend their strategic ideas, you do not just support their education-you accelerate the future of business leadership."

Applicants must email their essay, full contact details, university affiliation, and major to apply@andrewhillmanscholarship.com using the subject line "Andrew Hillman Scholarship Application - [Applicant Name]." All application materials must arrive before the June 15, 2027 deadline. The winner will be publicly announced on July 15, 2027, receiving a $1,000 award toward their academic and enterprise development.

Andrew Hillman brings more than three decades of executive growth strategy, venture mentoring, and revenue scaling to this mission. Raised in Dallas, Andrew Hillman absorbed the fundamentals of commerce early through his family's legacy business, Midway Auto Supply, founded in 1959. That foundation fueled a career marked by dramatic business expansion, inspiring Andrew Hillman to create this venture initiative to sharpen problem-solving skills and financial mastery in tomorrow's executive leaders.

To review complete essay prompts, eligibility guidelines, and application details, visit the official portal at https://andrewhillmanscholarship.com/.

About Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs

The Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is a premier educational program founded to spot and elevate high-potential undergraduate talent nationwide. Created by Dallas business leader Andrew Hillman, the program provides financial support and national recognition to students executing top-tier strategic thinking and creative venture concepts. Its mission is to build dynamic corporate leaders, fuel economic growth, and drive pioneering solutions across modern industries.

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