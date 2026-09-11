Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM) (OTCQB: CRCUF) (FSE: CANA) ("Canagold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned New Polaris Gold-Antimony Project, located in northwestern British Columbia, has been included in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus, highlighting New Polaris as a project of strategic importance and investment potential within Canada's critical minerals and mining sector.

The Canada Investment Summit (the "Summit") is being hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in partnership with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), in Toronto, Ontario, on September 14 and 15, 2026. The Summit will bring together international institutional capital, strategic industry participants and government partners with the objective of attracting up to $1 trillion of investment into Canada, including investment into a select group of Canadian projects identified in the Prospectus.

New Polaris is a feasibility-stage gold-antimony project, with a Feasibility Study completed in 2025 outlining the potential for a significant underground gold and antimony mining operation. Antimony has been designated a critical mineral by Canada given its strategic importance to defense, electronics and clean-energy applications, positioning New Polaris as one of a limited number of advanced-stage Canadian projects with the potential to establish a domestic source of both gold and antimony.

For Canagold, inclusion of the New Polaris Project provides an important validation of the project's potential to become a significant domestic source of gold and antimony production and to contribute to the development of Canada's critical minerals supply chain.

New Polaris is located in northwestern British Columbia, one of Canada's most prospective and well-established mining jurisdictions. Its location provides access to regional infrastructure, a skilled mining workforce and technical expertise, and an active permitting and regulatory framework - key advantages for the potential development of a major underground mining operation.

"Inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus recognizes New Polaris as one of the premier development-stage projects in the country, with the potential to make a meaningful contribution to Canada's critical minerals strategy," commented Catalin Kilofliski, Chief Executive Officer of Canagold. "With our Feasibility Study complete and our Environmental Assessment Application under active review, New Polaris is well-positioned to advance toward a construction decision. We are proud to represent British Columbia's gold and antimony potential at this event, and we welcome the opportunity to engage with the institutional capital and strategic partners the Summit will bring together."

The Prospectus inclusion comes at an important time for Canagold as the Company advances New Polaris and continues to position the project for potential development and strategic investment.

Advancing New Polaris

Canagold submitted its Environmental Assessment Application for New Polaris in April 2026, a significant milestone in advancing the project toward development, and New Polaris was subsequently designated a Priority Project by the Province of British Columbia. The Company completed a Feasibility Study for New Polaris in 2025 and continues to advance the project through environmental assessment, permitting, technical studies and stakeholder engagement, including close collaboration with Indigenous Nations, local communities and government partners.

The Company believes that recognition through the Canada Investment Summit further enhances New Polaris's visibility among institutional investors, strategic partners and potential sources of project capital, while underscoring the broader strategic value of developing a domestic Canadian gold and antimony supply chain.

About Canagold Resources Ltd.

Canagold Resources Ltd. is an advanced development company focused on advancing the New Polaris Gold-Antimony Project in northwestern British Columbia through permitting and toward production. The Company completed a Feasibility Study for New Polaris in 2025 and continues to advance the project through environmental assessment, permitting, technical studies and stakeholder engagement.

Canagold's objective is to responsibly develop New Polaris into a significant gold and antimony operation while creating long-term value for shareholders and meaningful benefits for Indigenous Nations and local communities.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

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