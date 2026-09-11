Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) (OTCQX: EMOTF) (FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that on September 10, 2026, the Company was notified of a court order dated September 9, 2026 by which the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (the "TSJA") lifted the suspension of the administrative litigation proceedings examining the Aznalcóllar tender (Ordinary Procedure 528/2015).

On November 21, 2018, Section 1 of the TSJA, which is examining the Aznalcóllar tender under administrative litigation proceedings, suspended the proceedings pending the trial of the same facts under criminal jurisdiction. At the time of the suspension, the proceedings before the TSJA were substantially complete, with only the judgment remaining to be issued. Once the judgment was rendered in the criminal proceedings, a request was made on December 18, 2025 that the suspension of the administrative litigation proceedings be lifted, as the reasons for it no longer existed.

In the court order, the TSJA states that there are no longer grounds to maintain the suspension of the contentious-administrative appeal. The TSJA is therefore reactivating the case and will hand down its judgment on whether there were administrative irregularities in the process of awarding the Aznalcóllar tender, although the Company has not been given a specific date for the judgement to be delivered.

Emerita sought justice in 2015 regarding irregularities in the awarding of the Aznalcóllar tender. Emerita has always respected the actions of the Spanish court and their timing, and looks forward to a final resolution from the TSJA.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding the continuation and timing of the administrative litigation proceedings concerning the Aznalcóllar tender, the timing and outcome of any judgment of the TSJA and the Company's expectations regarding the final resolution of those proceedings. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; risks and uncertainties relating to the timing and outcome of judicial proceedings; risks associated with operations in foreign jurisdictions; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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