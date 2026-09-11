DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: From Main Character Glam to Minimalist Chic: David's Bridal Unveils Its 2026 Homecoming Collection

Whether She Wants to Sparkle, Stand Out or Keep It Sleek, David's Bridal Has Her Homecoming Look Covered In-Stores and Online

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc . ("David's") - North America's largest bridal and occasion retailer and Pearl , its AI-powered wedding planning and marketplace platform, connecting couples with everything they need for life's magical moments -- is your destination for Homecoming dresses this year. Homecoming dressing is all about one thing: finding your look and David's Bridal's 2026 Homecoming Collection brings the season's biggest fashion trends to life with hundreds of homecoming dresses designed for every style personality, from bold and glamorous to effortlessly minimal. The collection is now available online at www.davidsbridal.com and at select David's Bridal local stores - see here to find a David's Bridal store near you.

Inspired by what's trending across social media, fashion, and pop culture, today's homecoming guests aren't looking for one trend-they're looking for trends that feel like them. Whether she's drawn to sculptural minis, corset bodices, rich satins, modern lace, dimensional florals, sequins, sleek silhouettes, or statement colors, David's has curated a collection that puts individuality at the center of the homecoming experience.

To celebrate, David's Bridal is bringing HOCO magic to select stores on September 17, 2026 with a Homecoming Styling Event, complete with free styling sessions to help every girl find her main character dress. To learn more visit: https://www.davidsbridal.com/about-us/bridal-trunk-show-events .

This season, guests can find their look across five distinct style personalities:

Main Character Glam: Think head-turning silhouettes, sparkle, drama and dresses made for the entrance.

Think head-turning silhouettes, sparkle, drama and dresses made for the entrance. Modern Romance: Feminine lace, dimensional florals and romantic details with a fresh, modern point of view.

Feminine lace, dimensional florals and romantic details with a fresh, modern point of view. Elevated Edge: Corsets, sculptural shapes and unexpected details for a look with a little attitude.

Corsets, sculptural shapes and unexpected details for a look with a little attitude. Color Pop Energy: Bold hues and statement-making shades for anyone who wants to stand out.

Bold hues and statement-making shades for anyone who wants to stand out. Minimalist Chic: Sleek silhouettes, rich fabrics and clean lines for an effortlessly polished look.

Because the best homecoming dress isn't the one everyone else is wearing. It's the one that feels unmistakably you. With dresses starting at $79.95, inclusive sizing from 0-30 and XS-3XL, and hundreds of styles available online and in stores nationwide, David's Bridal is making 2026 homecoming dress trends accessible at a range of price points and sizes.

"For many students, homecoming is one of the first big fashion moments of their lives. It's a chance to discover their personal style, celebrate who they are, and create memories they'll look back on for years," said Heather McReynolds, Merchandising, Planning & Product Development at David's Bridal. "We wanted this collection to feel as individual as the girls wearing it. Whether your dream look is all-out glamour, modern romance, a little edge or something completely unexpected, there's a homecoming dress here that lets you show up as yourself."

Recognizing that inspiration starts long before the fitting room, David's Bridal is taking its 2026 homecoming campaign beyond the dress with creator partnerships and influencer edits , trend-driven social content, styling inspiration and digital-first storytelling. The goal: make it easier to go from "I love that" to "That's my dress."

Guests can discover homecoming dress inspiration online, explore looks by style personality, shop hundreds of dresses, and visit a David's Bridal store for one-on-one styling. And because the dress is only the beginning, David's Bridal also offers homecoming shoes , handbags , jewelry , shapewear , and accessories to help guests build the complete look in one destination.

The 2026 Homecoming Collection is available now online and at David's Bridal stores nationwide. Guests can shop homecoming dresses by style personality, discover the season's biggest trends, or find a store to get styled in person.

ABOUT DAVID'S BRIDAL

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

David's Bridal Media Contact

mediarequests@dbi.com

Related Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tMlgQIi5pI

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/from-main-character-glam-to-minimalist-chic-davids-bridal-unveils-its-1219954