Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens 27th South Carolina Location in Indian Land

Grand Opening Celebrations Include Free Car Washes, Founders Club Extension, and Giveback Day

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest conveyor car wash in Indian Land, South Carolina. Now open at 4138 Dobys Bridge Road, Indian Land, SC 29707 , the new car wash brings fast, friendly car care to the local community and marks the company's 27th location in the Palmetto State.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, the Indian Land location is offering 12 days of free premium car washes from September 9 to September 20. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy, at no cost.

Tidal Wave is extending its popular Founders Club offer through the Grand Opening celebration (September 9-20). Available on the top 3 wash plans, new members receive just $10 for their first month, then $10 off each month for the following 12 months (13 months of savings).

As part of its community commitment, Tidal Wave will host Giveback Day on Thursday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For every free wash redeemed and every new Clean Club membership purchased that day, Tidal Wave will donate $1 and $5 respectively to the YMCA of Upper Palmetto . These donations support the YMCA's mission to deliver programs and services that provide opportunities for all generations, ensuring every individual feels a sense of belonging regardless of age, income, or background.

"Indian Land is the perfect fit for our brand. This location brings industry-leading car care technology and exceptional service to a fast-growing area. We're equally committed to making an impact in this community - our Giveback Day partnership with the YMCA of Upper Palmetto demonstrates our dedication to the neighborhoods we serve," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder, Scott Blackstock.

With this opening, Tidal Wave now operates 331 conveyor wash locations across 30 states, including 27 in South Carolina . Additional expansion is planned throughout the region this year.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers solutions to fit every need.

Indian Land Location: 4138 Dobys Bridge Road, Indian Land, SC 29707

Nearby: 531 Theydon Bend, Fort Mill, SC 29715

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit tidalwaveautospa.com .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 in Thomaston, GA, by Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 331 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million through its year-round fundraising initiatives and annual Charity Day event.

Media Contact: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Website: tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-opens-27th-south-carolina-location-in-indian-land-1219911