LinkDaddy LLC announced AI Verified Gold, a $297-a-year public identity record at aiverified.io. Each file includes a hashed web page and a matching JSON copy for companies that lack encyclopedia notability. Owners prove website control and may attach filings from live official registry pages.

Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - LinkDaddy LLC today announced AI Verified Gold, a $297-a-year public identity record now available at aiverified.io. The Florida company said the product gives a small or midsize firm a dated page people can read and a matching JSON file software can retrieve in a single request, after the owner proves control of the company website.



LinkDaddy LLC Announces AI Verified Gold Business Passport



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The announcement follows a problem the company says is now common when people look up local firms. Most small businesses never meet the notability standard used by public encyclopedias such as Wikipedia and by volunteer databases such as Wikidata. Those listings are often removed. Customer queries do not stop. A person still types the company name or asks an answer engine for a local trade. When there is no stable public record to open, those systems may assemble a phone number, a city, or an owner from mixed web sources, or they may omit the firm.

AI Verified publishes a third-party business record rather than an encyclopedia article. Each Gold file names the legal entity, the website the owner controls, and the city and trade associated with the firm. The same object is intended to answer a name search and a query for a verified provider in that trade. The public record is two URLs: the human-readable page and a .json twin. A crawler can fetch the JSON without executing scripts or walking a page template.

A Gold seal placed on the company website points at that file. LinkDaddy said the mark is a pointer that lets a parser follow the seal to the hashed record instead of reading the full content-management system, cookie wall, or plugin stack. Owners also receive a short URL for use in press copy, email signatures, and citations so more than one public page can point at the same object.

Enrollment is pay-first. After payment, the owner proves the website through a DNS text record or a page meta tag. State corporate filings, Companies House numbers, CIPC records, and D-U-N-S identifiers are added only when the owner supplies a live official page that shows the number. A SHA-256 hash fingerprints the published file so later edits are visible. The hash confirms the text has not changed since publication. It does not convert an incorrect fact into a correct one.

Bronze remains a free public snapshot when a firm meets the observation standard used by the registry. Silver is domain proof rather than a separate monthly plan. There is no Platinum tier.

"Small companies were told to build an encyclopedia page and then watched a human editor delete it," said Anthony Peacock, who operates LinkDaddy LLC from Clearwater, Florida. "The questions did not stop. We publish a dated file that states who owns the website and ties that firm to a city and a trade."

LinkDaddy LLC is a Florida limited liability company, Sunbiz document number L20000168051, based in Clearwater. The company operates AI Verified at https://aiverified.io. Its own Gold record is published at https://aiverified.io/v/ed9a0a89fed85b93ba122beb7641afe762f0da78bb6f0cdbcb1f6e25aa376a88. Media questions may be sent to info@aiverified.io

About LinkDaddy LLC LinkDaddy LLC builds public identity infrastructure for businesses that need a stable record outside an encyclopedia page. AI Verified is its business-identity registry.

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