Who Decides War designer steps forward with his independent label, Mikael Pono, in a collection inspired by Hawai'i and created with natural materials and dyes

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Fashion designer Mikael Pono Skousen, who considers Hawai'i home, will present Genesis, a new collection from his independent label Mikael Pono, on September 14 at Morningside Park in New York City during New York Fashion Week.

The September 14 presentation marks an important step in the development of Mikael Pono as an independent label, bringing together Skousen's professional experience in New York fashion, experimentation with natural materials and creative connection to Hawai'i.

With Genesis, Skousen brings those experiences together in a collection distinctly his own. A military child who grew up in different places, Skousen maintained a strong connection to Hawai'i, spending summers and holidays there with family.

Hawai'i remains home and has become a defining influence on his creative perspective and his relationship with materials and the natural world. Working with natural fibers, organic materials and natural dyes, Skousen explores unconventional materials and processes while drawing inspiration from the colors, textures and landscapes of Hawai'i. Genesis reflects his interest in what fashion can become when craftsmanship, experimentation and nature intersect.

"Genesis represents a beginning," said Skousen. "It reflects where I come from, what has shaped me as a designer and where I want to take my work next. Hawai'i has deeply influenced the way I think about materials, color and our relationship with the natural world."

Genesis is presented in partnership with camera and lens manufacturer Sigma, whose support has been integral to bringing the collection to life. Skousen, a savvy businessman as well as a creative designer, found in Sigma a partner whose values align closely with his own: a longstanding commitment to environmental responsibility, a dedication to master craftsmanship, and a deep affinity for design and the arts. That shared philosophy made Sigma a natural collaborator for a collection built around sustainability and the natural world.

As part of the partnership, Sigma provided photography equipment and visual artists from its ambassador program to photograph Skousen's one-of-a-kind lookbook, as well as a behind-the-scenes video capturing the designer at work - documentation that reflects Sigma's broader investment in supporting artists whose work pushes creative and environmental boundaries.

"Sustainability isn't a footnote for us - it's core to how we operate and who we choose to work with," said Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma Corporation of America. "Mikael's approach to Genesis, rooted in natural materials and a genuine respect for the environment, reflects exactly the kind of craftsmanship and values we're proud to support. We're honored to help bring his vision to life."

Skousen currently works as a designer with New York fashion brand Who Decides War, where he has contributed as part of the design team to create unique looks for prominent figures across sports, music and entertainment, including Regina King, Rosalía and Jordan Clarkson.

Most recently, he contributed to the team behind Naomi Osaka's arrival look for the 2026 US Open. Alongside his work with Who Decides War, Skousen has been developing his own creative voice through Mikael Pono. His designs have been featured in Vogue, i-D, WWD, Harper's Bazaar and Glamour. Mikael Pono designs have also been worn by cast members at the premiere of Apple TV's Chief of War, starring and executive produced by Jason Momoa.

The Genesis fashion show is presented with sponsorship support from Sigma, L'Oréal and +POOL.

Event Details

Mikael Pono presents "GENESIS"

Date: September 14, 2026

Location: Morningside Park, New York City

Time: 5:00PM

Tickets are available at mikaelpono.com

Media Assets

High-resolution images, designer headshots, Mikael Pono lookbook images and additional press materials are available here:

MEDIA ASSETS LINK

Please credit photographs and images as indicated in the media kit.





Behind the scenes of Mikael Pono's "Genesis" collection.

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About Mikael Pono

Mikael Pono is the independent fashion label of New York-based designer Mikael Pono Skousen.

A military child with deep family ties to Hawai'i, Skousen considers the islands home. His work draws inspiration from Hawai'i's natural environment while exploring natural fibers, organic materials, dyes, texture and unconventional approaches to garment construction.

A graduate of Parsons School of Design, Skousen currently works as a designer with New York fashion brand Who Decides War, contributing to runway and celebrity projects. His work with the brand has included contributions to looks for Naomi Osaka, Regina King, Rosalía and Jordan Clarkson.

Through his independent label, Mikael Pono, Skousen is developing a design language distinctly his own-bringing together his connection to Hawai'i, professional experience in New York fashion, craftsmanship and experimentation with natural materials.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine Lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma Cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount Sigma fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively, and the Sigma BF camera announced in 2025. These products, along with dozens of award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate Sigma's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings.

For information about Sigma America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and the Sigma America Blog for helpful information about products, or follow Sigma on social media.

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