Procurement Professionals Alliance: Notice and Invitation for Negotiation for Artificial Intelligence Systems & Services

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Florida State University (the "Lead Public Entity"), in cooperation with RFxPremier (the "cooperative") is issuing this Invitation to Negotiate (this "ITN") from qualified firms or agencies interested in providing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems & Services.

You may download this ITN and related forms by visiting https://bids.sciquest.com/apps/Router/PublicEvent?CustomerOrg=FSU and searching ITN 6769-4.

Proposals must be received by the provided due date/time and as instructed in the solicitation documents.

If you have any questions about obtaining the ITN, please contact Lauren Beck (lauren.beck@fsu.edu).

SOURCE: Procurement Professionals Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/notice-and-invitation-for-negotiation-for-artificial-intelligenc-1219910