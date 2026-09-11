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ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2026 21:02 Uhr
241 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Procurement Professionals Alliance: Notice and Invitation for Negotiation for Artificial Intelligence Systems & Services

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Florida State University (the "Lead Public Entity"), in cooperation with RFxPremier (the "cooperative") is issuing this Invitation to Negotiate (this "ITN") from qualified firms or agencies interested in providing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems & Services.

You may download this ITN and related forms by visiting https://bids.sciquest.com/apps/Router/PublicEvent?CustomerOrg=FSU and searching ITN 6769-4.

Proposals must be received by the provided due date/time and as instructed in the solicitation documents.

If you have any questions about obtaining the ITN, please contact Lauren Beck (lauren.beck@fsu.edu).

SOURCE: Procurement Professionals Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/notice-and-invitation-for-negotiation-for-artificial-intelligenc-1219910

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.