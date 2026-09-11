Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces the election of three new directors to its Board of Directors, strengthening the Board with additional expertise across mineral exploration, mining, capital markets, corporate development and entrepreneurship.

The appointments of Victor Jaramillo, Mitchell Smith and James T. White were approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held September 10, 2026. Shareholders also re-elected Evilio J. Gomez-Garcia, Ari Shack and Anil Jiwani as directors.

With respect to the new directors:

Victor Jaramillo, M.Sc., P.Geo., is an international geological consultant with more than 30 years of mining industry experience spanning regional exploration, property assessment, resource estimation and mine operations in Canada, the United States and Latin America. He was directly responsible for the discovery of the Langosta porphyry copper-gold deposit in Mexico and the Las Lomas porphyry copper-gold deposit in Peru.

Mitchell Smith has more than 15 years of executive leadership, entrepreneurship and capital markets experience, with a particular focus on the critical and energy metals sectors. He has extensive experience in corporate development, capital markets and the identification and acquisition of mining projects across North America, Europe and Australia. Mr. Smith is Partner, Mining & Metals at Moneta Securities, a Director of the Battery Metal Association of Canada, Founder, CEO and Director of Global Energy Metals Corp., a Director of AE Fuels Corporation, and Non-Executive Chairman of Fulcrum Metals PLC.

James T. White is an entrepreneur and private investor based in Florida with experience founding, scaling and exiting businesses across education technology, consumer products, marketplaces and biometrics. He invests across real estate, software, education, mining and natural resources and currently serves in a number of entrepreneurial, corporate development and investment roles.

John Gomez, President & CEO of Inomin, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Victor, Mitchell and James to Inomin's Board. Each brings a distinct set of skills and experience that complement our existing leadership. As we continue to advance Beaver-Lynx and demonstrate its district-scale polymetallic potential, strengthening our technical, capital markets and corporate development capabilities is increasingly important. We believe the expanded Board positions Inomin well for the Company's next stage of growth."

Shareholders also reappointed Baker Tilly WM LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and reapproved Inomin's 10% rolling stock option plan, in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company thanks outgoing directors John Peters and Bill Yeomans for their services.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources. The Company focuses on project opportunities offering large-scale discovery potential, resource definition, and pathways to development. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information, please visit www.inominmines.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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