EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Life Sciences Companies Present Live at the September 17 Virtual Investor Forum



11.09.2026 / 21:06 CET/CEST

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Live Presentations and Q&A Across Oncology, Fibrosis, Drug Delivery, Antibiotics, Cannabinoid Therapeutics, and Respiratory Imaging A Global Lineup Presents Live Online: 30-Minute Sessions, Audience Q&A, Replays On Demand NEW YORK, NY - September 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum, a B2i Digital Featured Conference, taking place online on Thursday, September 17, 2026, and hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences. B2i Digital is the Official Marketing Partner, putting the combined reach of its media network and its own investor community behind every presenting company. Event details and presenting company profiles: https://b2idigital.com/sept-17-life-sciences-virtual-investor-forum . Register at https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/150412/september-17th-life-sciences-virtual-investor-forum?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0917SeptLifeScienceVIC . The lineup spans a photothermal cancer therapy built on gold nanorods, cannabinoid-based formulations in development for rheumatoid arthritis, chronic lung inflammation and autoimmune disease, and precision drug delivery technologies aimed at target tissues including behind the blood-brain barrier. The forum also features a new class of antibiotics in development for infections caused by bacteria listed as priority pathogens, a humanized monoclonal antibody being studied in solid-tumor oncology, a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis, and FDA-cleared four-dimensional respiratory imaging. Replays will be available on the B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels. "Reading company filings is a great cure for insomnia, but if you want to stay awake and hear it directly from management, these conferences are the best way to get a real feel for the company. My favorite part is the Q&A and hearing how they handle the impromptu questions that are really on your mind," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc. Presenting Companies as of September 11, 2026 (subject to change): Thursday, September 17 11:00 AM ET: Sona Nanotech Inc. 11:30 AM ET: Raphael Pharmaceutical 2:00 PM ET: Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. 2:30 PM ET: Adaptin Bio, Inc. 3:00 PM ET: Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 3:30 PM ET: CytoDyn Inc. 4:00 PM ET: 4DMedical Ltd. Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 800+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 70,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets Matchmaker? takes every story From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.com . B2i Digital Contact Information David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media

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https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information OTC Markets Group Inc.

Virtual Investor Conferences

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

info@virtualinvestorconferences.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Virtual Investor Conferences and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Virtual Investor Conferences, in any capacity. Virtual Investor Conferences has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital.com website. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





11.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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