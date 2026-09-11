NationWide Self Storage Expands Business Storage Advantage Program Across More Unit Sizes and Locations

Businesses can receive their first 4 weeks FREE plus 10% off ongoing rent, with select units also offering a $100 in-store credit on moving supplies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / NationWide Self Storage is expanding its Business Storage Advantage program, making its business-focused storage benefits available across a broader selection of unit sizes, including more large storage units, at NationWide locations in Vancouver, Burnaby/East Vancouver, South Surrey and Kamloops.

At the core of Business Storage Advantage is a straightforward offer designed to deliver both immediate and ongoing value to businesses:

First Month FREE + 10% Off Ongoing Rent for Businesses.

Select units and locations may also include a $100 in-store credit toward moving and storage supplies, providing additional value when businesses move into their new storage space.

"Businesses don't just need storage for a month or two. Many need flexible space they can rely on throughout the year," said Mr. Ayaaz Jamal, Chief Operating Officer of NationWide Self Storage. "Business Storage Advantage was designed with that in mind. The first month free helps businesses get started, while the 10% ongoing rental discount continues delivering savings for as long as they qualify for the program."

More Large Units Added to Business Storage Advantage

The expansion makes Business Storage Advantage available across more of NationWide's inventory, with an increased emphasis on larger units suitable for commercial storage.

Large storage units can provide businesses with flexible space for inventory, equipment, tools, supplies, records, seasonal merchandise, e-commerce fulfillment and other operational needs-without the commitment and overhead associated with leasing additional commercial space.

The program is particularly well suited to contractors, trades, sales representatives, e-commerce businesses, professional services, retailers and growing businesses that need additional space while maintaining flexibility.

"Commercial space is expensive, and a business's space requirements can change quickly," added Mr. Jamal. "Self storage can give businesses the ability to add space when they need it without taking on another traditional commercial lease."

Business Storage Across Four B.C. Markets

The expanded Business Storage Advantage program is available on qualifying units at NationWide Self Storage locations serving:

Vancouver - 1223 East Pender Street

Serving downtown Vancouver, Strathcona, Gastown, East Vancouver and surrounding business districts.

Burnaby & East Vancouver - 3680 East 4th Avenue

Conveniently located near Boundary Road, Highway 1 and the Vancouver-Burnaby business corridor.

South Surrey - 2337 King George Boulevard

Serving businesses throughout South Surrey, White Rock and surrounding communities.

Kamloops - 1502 Hugh Allan Drive

Serving businesses throughout Kamloops and the Thompson-Okanagan region.

NationWide facilities offer a range of storage sizes and modern storage features designed to make accessing and managing business inventory convenient and secure.

More Space. Lower Overhead. Ongoing Savings.

Unlike a short-term introductory promotion, the 10% Business Storage Advantage rental discount is ongoing for qualifying businesses, providing savings beyond the initial move-in period.

Combined with the first 4 weeks free and, on select units, a $100 moving-supplies credit, the expanded program is intended to make it easier for businesses to secure the space they need while controlling occupancy costs.

Business Storage Advantage highlights include:

First 4 Weeks FREE

10% Off Ongoing Rent for Businesses

$100 In-Store Credit on Moving Supplies on select units

Expanded availability across more unit sizes, including Large units

Flexible storage options across all four NationWide Self Storage locations

Availability, unit sizes and promotional incentives vary by location and are subject to availability. Business eligibility and promotional terms and conditions apply.

About NationWide Self Storage

NationWide Self Storage operates modern self-storage facilities in Vancouver, Burnaby/East Vancouver, South Surrey and Kamloops, British Columbia. NationWide provides storage solutions for individuals and businesses, with a range of unit sizes and features designed around security, convenience and accessibility.

For information about Business Storage Advantage, available unit sizes and current offers, visit NationWide Self Storage or contact one of its four B.C. locations.



Media Contact:

Ayaaz Jamal, Chief Operating Office at NationWide Self Storage

778-357-0700

hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca

https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-expands-business-storage-advantage-progr-1219998