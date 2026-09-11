Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Canadian steelmaking coal developer, Valory Resources (Valory), is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Third Annual ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, on September 16, 2026 at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel. Brian MacDonald, Valory Resources President, will be presenting on the company's recent milestones and future growth strategy and will hold one-on-one meetings with interested investors and capital markets professionals.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit will be hosting growth issuers and a curated group of investors, family offices, institutional investors, capital market professionals and service providers for a full day of company presentations, networking and 1-on-1 meetings.

"Valory is entering an exciting period of growth as we continue to advance Mine 14 toward development," says Brian MacDonald, President of Valory Resources. "The acquisition of our future operations facilities in Grande Cache is complete, our updated Feasibility Study is nearing completion and we remain on track for a planned public listing in Q1 2027. With a strong operating team in place, high-quality steelmaking coal assets and a strengthening market for premium low volatile coal, we are very optimistic about the opportunities ahead for Valory and look forward to sharing our progress with the investment community in Toronto."

Alongside the curated program of 1:1 meetings connecting investors with appropriate projects, the conference program will provide keynote presentation, panel discussions and conversations on industry developments.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register for a free pass here.

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About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Our partnership with Kingswood US enhances our ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to our clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US is a mid-market investment bank with a strong retail equity capital markets franchise and deep rooted investment bank. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and capital raising, to clients across the United States.

About Valory Resources

Valory Resources is Canadian natural resources company dedicated to the responsible development of premium low volatile (PLV) underground steelmaking coal. Valory's project portfolio includes the advancement of the Mine 14 project and the Blackstone Project, both designed to provide secure, premium coking coal resources with efficient access to rail and port infrastructure. Guided by a commitment to environmental protection, safety and collaboration, Valory Resources is dedicated to strengthening Canada's industrial base through responsible resource development in partnership with local communities and Indigenous Peoples.

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