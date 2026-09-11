Tortoise Capital Announces Index Updates for Third Quarter 2026 and Change of Methodology for The Tortoise MLP Index and The Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Tortoise Capital today announced upcoming additions and deletions to its indices as part of its regular quarterly rebalancing for the third quarter of 2026. Following the close of trading on Friday, September 18, 2026, the indices will be rebalanced according to their stated methodologies and as a result, the following changes will become effective.

Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM (DCRBN/DCRBNT) Action Company Ticker Addition Fervo Energy Co FRVO US Remove EVgo Inc EVGO US

No constituent changes are recorded for the Tortoise MLP Index, Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM and Tortoise Global Water IndexSM.

Full constituent lists for each index will be available after the rebalance effective date on https://tortoisecapital.com/indices/.

Methodology Update

Effective immediately, Tortoise Capital has updated the index methodology for the Tortoise MLP Index and the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM to include the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) as an approved listing exchange for the inclusion of eligible securities.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $11.4 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2026, Tortoise Capital's solid record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit www.TortoiseCapital.com.

The Tortoise MLP Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.

The Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of pipeline companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. A pipeline company is defined as a company that either 1) has been assigned a standard industrial classification ("SIC") system code that indicates the company operates in the energy pipeline industry or 2) has at least 50% of its assets, cash flow or revenue associated with the operation or ownership of energy pipelines. Pipeline companies engage in the business of transporting natural gas, crude oil and refined products, storing, gathering and processing such gas, oil and products and local gas distribution. The index includes pipeline companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships (MLPs).

The Tortoise Global Water IndexSM is a proprietary, rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries.

The indices mentioned above are the exclusive property of Tortoise Capital, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index, Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM, and Tortoise Global Water IndexSM (the "Indices"). The Indices are not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third party licensors (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices will not be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and have been licensed for use by Tortoise Capital and its affiliates. S&P is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"), and Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones").

The Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of decarbonizing infrastructure companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. We define a decarbonization infrastructure company as a company that primarily owns natural gas and/ or natural gas liquids infrastructure including pipelines and local distribution companies, electric generation, transmission and distribution, battery storage, electric charging infrastructure, residential rooftop solar facilities and/ or renewable fuels.

The index mentioned above is the exclusive property of Tortoise Capital and is calculated by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The financial instruments that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive AG ("Solactive") in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index or the calculations thereof; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Index.

This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. This document shall not constitute an offering of any security, product or service. The addition, removal or inclusion of a security in the index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security, nor is it investment advice. The information contained in this document is current as of the publication date. Tortoise makes no representations with respect to the accuracy or completeness of these materials and will not accept responsibility for damages, direct or indirect, resulting from an error or omission in this document. The methodology involves rebalancing and maintenance of the index that is made periodically during each year and may not, therefore, reflect real time information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Contact information

For more information contact Eva Lipner at (913) 890-2165 or info@tortoisecapital.com.

SOURCE: Tortoise Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tortoise-capital-announces-index-updates-for-third-quarter-2026-and-1219908