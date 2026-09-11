Usha Resources Ltd.: Usha Resources Announces Leadership Transition

Navin Kumar Varshney appointed Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("Usha", "USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, announces a transition in the leadership of the Company, effective today.

Leadership Transition

Deepak Varshney has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective September 11, 2026. Mr. Varshney remains a director of the Company and will continue to support the Company in that capacity.

The board of directors has appointed Navin Kumar Varshney as Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, and as a director of the Company, in each case effective September 11, 2026.

Following these changes the board of directors comprises four directors: Navin Kumar Varshney, Deepak Varshney, Leif Smither and David Ellett. Khalid Naeem continues as Chief Financial Officer.

About Navin Kumar Varshney, P.Eng.

Navin Kumar Varshney, P.Eng., is a co-founder of Usha and served as a director of the Company from its incorporation on February 26, 2018 until December 4, 2025. He was also the Company's first Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, holding those offices from incorporation until December 2019. Mr. Varshney has a four-decade career analyzing and investing in the metals, mining and technology sectors, and since 2008 has been instrumental in the creation of several initial public offerings and capital pool companies. He has served on numerous public company boards in roles including President and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and director.

The appointment of Mr. Navin Kumar Varshney as a director and officer of the Company remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, including the filing and clearance of a Personal Information Form.

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties includes Jackpot Lake, a lithium brine project in Clark County, Nevada, and the Bingo East and Bingo West lithium pegmatite properties in northwestern Ontario. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

USHA RESOURCES LTD.

Navin Kumar Varshney, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please call 778-899-1780, email info@usharesources.com or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the appointment of Mr. Navin Kumar Varshney as a director and officer of the Company, the acceptance of that appointment by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's intention to nominate Mr. Varshney for election as a director at its next annual general and special meeting, and the terms of the consulting arrangements described above. This information is based on management's current beliefs and is subject to a number of estimates and assumptions, including the receipt of all required regulatory acceptances and the continued availability of the individuals named. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the risk that the TSX Venture Exchange does not accept the appointment; the risk that the Company's next annual general and special meeting is delayed; the loss of key personnel; and other risks common to the mining industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The Company is an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. The Company has no mineral reserves on any of its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Usha Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/usha-resources-announces-leadership-transition-1220001