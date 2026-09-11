Last night, on occasion of the opening of Moncler's largest-ever global flagship on Fifth Avenue, special guests including Cher, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Serena Williams, Future, Spike Lee, Jessica Chastain, Adrien Brody, Odell Beckham Jr., Maria Sharapova, Colin Kaepernick, Adriana Lima, Mark Ronson, Shaun White, Helena Christensen, Penn Badgley, Gus Kenworthy, Jordan Clarkson, Coco Rocha, François Arnaud, Gavin Casalegno, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Sam Nivola, Evan Mock, Sammi Cheng, Princess Olympia of Greece, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Daniel Arsham, Edward Enninful, Tobe and Fat Nwigwe, Joaquín Furriel, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, Nic von Rupp, Daniel Humm, Juliana Awad, Mickalene Thomas, Questlove, Michael Rainey Jr., Pete Davidson, and Francis Mallmann came together to mark a new chapter in the brand's decades-long relationship with New York City.

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MONCLER FIFTH AVENUE STORE OPENING

All guests named above wore Moncler.

FIFTH AVENUE CELEBRATIONS

Moncler's new Fifth Avenue address set the scene for a joyful evening of celebrations, dancing to live sets by DJs Mark Ronson and Carlita, accompanied by cocktails and canapés by celebrated chef Yann Nury.

THE PIONEERS DINNER AT GOTHAM HALL

Following the cocktail celebrations on Fifth Avenue, Remo Ruffini, Executive Chairman of Moncler S.p.A., hosted guests at an exclusive dinner for global pioneers from diverse disciplines at New York's iconic Gotham Hall.

Guests were transported to an alpine forest within Gotham Hall, revisiting the setting of Moncler Grenoble's Fall/Winter 2013 show, which famously turned the venue into an alpine landscape. The mountain-inspired three-course dinner was created by three-Michelin-starred chef Daniel Humm of New York's acclaimed Eleven Madison Park.

Additional images of the celebrities attending the event can be downloaded at this link: https://bfa.com/events/55675/share/b14a0221e24791

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260904757149/en/

Contacts:

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