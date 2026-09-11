Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Blade Resources Inc. (CSE: AZCU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on the CSE (the "Listing"). In support of the Listing, the Company has prepared a listing statement, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the CSE at market open on or about September 14, 2026, under the symbol "AZCU" and the CUSIP/ISIN: 092660109 / CA0926601XXX. The Company currently has 30,576,057 Common Shares issued and outstanding. There is no change in the capitalization of the Company in connection with the Listing. No action is required by existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the Listing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Blade Resources Inc.

Blade Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the development of the Hot Breccia project, an emerging copper-gold porphyry located near Hayden Arizona, USA. Hot Breccia's 227 unpatented mining claims lay in the heart of the Arizona porphyry copper province, within sight of the Hayden Copper Smelter (Asarco) and Freeport's Christmas Mine. Historic exploration on the property conducted by Bear Creek Mining (then a Kennecott subsidiary), in a venture with Conoco Inc., from 1972 through 1981 discovered substantial porphyry copper skarn mineralization in multiple drill holes and confirmed the presence of a large, mineralized Laramide age porphyry; with the grade and tonnage yet to be determined.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information with respect to certain of the plans and objectives of the Company, including statements with respect to the proposed the proposed listing of the Common Shares on the CSE and the timing thereof. The use of any of the words "will", "expected", "view", "believes" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties of the Company's business are contained in the Company's public filings which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statement made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314062