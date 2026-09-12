Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) (the "Company" or "37 Capital") announces that further to its private placement announcement on August 19, 2026, the Company has received proceeds in the aggregate amount of $300,000 in two tranches and issued an aggregate of 3,000,000 units at $0.10 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with every two share purchase warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at $0.15 per share for a period of three (3) years.

A portion of the proceeds will be applied toward the initial payment pursuant to the option and asset purchase agreement dated August 18, 2026 with Quimbaya Gold Corp.

The Company paid a finder's fee of $3,500 in cash and issued finder's warrants for an aggregate of 115,000 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of two years. All securities issued under the two tranches are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period under applicable securities laws.

On Behalf of the Board,

37 Capital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

___________________

Jake H. Kalpakian,

President & CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314089