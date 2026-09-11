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WKN: 856767 | ISIN: US0321591051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.09.26 | 21:51
22,980 US-Dollar
-0,65 % -0,150
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMREP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMREP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 22:36 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMREP Corporation: AMREP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $276,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, for its 2027 fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2026 compared to net income of $4,692,000, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. Revenues were $6,051,000 for the first quarter of 2027 and $17,851,000 for the first quarter of 2026.

More information about the Company's financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation's financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP's website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/). As a result of many factors, including the nature and timing of specific transactions and the type and location of land or homes being sold, revenues, average selling prices and related gross margins from land sales or home sales can vary significantly from period to period and prior results are not necessarily a good indication of what may occur in future periods.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended July 31,
2026 2025
Revenues- 6,051,000 - 17,851,000
Net income- 276,000 - 4,692,000
Income per share - basic- 0.05 - 0.88
Income per share - diluted- 0.05 - 0.87
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 5,337,000 5,326,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 5,393,000 5,375,000
CONTACT:Adrienne M. Uleau
Chief Financial Officer and Vice President
(610) 487-0907

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.