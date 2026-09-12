Computer Modelling Group Ltd: Computer Modelling Group Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") announced today the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 10, 2026. A total of 52,937,297 votes were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, constituting approximately 67.87% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 31, 2026 (the "Circular") were approved by the shareholders. Each of the seven director nominees was elected as a director of CMG. Detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Voted For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld ALEXANDER M. DAVERN 48,058,532 97.37% 1,298,988 2.63% ANUROOP DUGGAL 49,315,210 99.91% 42,310 0.09% PRAMOD JAIN 50,095,630 99.48% 261,890 0.52% PETER H. KINASH 40,118,355 81.28% 9,239,165 18.72% ANDREW PASTOR 47,632,214 96.50% 1,725,306 3.50% BIRGIT TROY 49,063,327 99.40% 294,193 0.60% CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT 49,101,675 99.48% 255,845 0.52%

Additionally, all other resolutions put to shareholders, being the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor, the amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan (2020) and approval of the unallocated stock options thereunder and the amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Performance Share Unit and Restricted Share Unit Plan (2020) and approval of the unallocated awards thereunder, were duly passed at the Meeting. Further details on the other resolutions can be found in the report of voting results and the Circular which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oslo, Stavanger, Kaiserslautern, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Kim MacEachern

Director, Investor Relations

cmg-investors@cmgl.ca