Devonian Health Group Inc. Anticipates to Commence Trading on the NYSE American

QUEBEC, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Devonian Health Group Inc. ("Devonian" or the "Company") (TSXV: GSD) (OTCQB: DVHGF) is pleased to announce that in connection with an underwritten public offering, it anticipates to list its common shares and warrants offered on the NYSE American LLC with trading expected to commence as early as September 16, 2026 under the symbols "DHGR" and "DHGR WS", respectively, subject to market conditions and final authorization by the NYSE American LLC of the Company's listing application and continued compliance with the exchange rules. The Company will remain listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Company has also reserved the symbol "DHGR" on the TSXV and intends to request that its current trading symbol be changed at a later date from "GSD" to "DHGR".

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drugs for various auto-immune fibroinflammatory disease with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian's core strategy is to develop prescription drugs for the treatment of fibroinflammatory autoimmune diseases including but not limited to atopic dermatitis, radiodermatitis and ulcerative colitis.

Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the-art extraction facility. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSXV (TSXV: GSD) and currently quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: DVHGF).

For more information, visit www.groupedevonian.com.

Forward-looking statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including but not limited to those relating to the anticipated listing on the NYSE American and concurrent underwritten public offering and the proposed NYSE American and proposed change to the TSXV ticker symbols, and, generally, the statements contained under the "About Devonian" section, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "would," "should," "will," or similar expressions, including negative or grammatical variations thereof, indicating that certain actions, events or results may, could or will occur or be achieved.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Company's other filings with the applicable securities regulators of Canada and in the "Risk Factors" section in the prospectus related to the Offering filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Devonian Health Group Inc.