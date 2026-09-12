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PR Newswire
12.09.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Nocpix Launches ACE 2: The Next Generation of Its Flagship Thermal Riflescope

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 12, Nocpix officially launched the ACE 2 Series, its next-generation flagship thermal riflescope lineup, including the ACE 2 S60R, ACE 2 H50R, and ACE 2 H35R. Building on the foundation of the original ACE, ACE 2 advances the flagship experience across three core areas: Ocular Zoom Ahead. Image Quality Ahead. Integrated LRF Ahead.

Ocular Zoom Ahead: From Optical Zoom to Hybrid Zoom

ACE 2 introduces Ocular Zoom 2.0, combining optical and digital magnification in a coordinated hybrid zoom system. As users rotate the zoom ring, magnification, interface and reticle work together to retain useful detail and keep key information visible. With 60mm eye relief and a 10mm exit pupil, the system delivers a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.

Focus isn't simply how much a thermal riflescope can magnify, but how much hunters can still see when it does.

Image Quality Ahead: Nocpix-Developed Thermal Sensor with NETD=12mK

ACE 2 takes image quality beyond resolution alone. Its Nocpix-developed thermal sensor delivers thermal sensitivity down to NETD=12mK, captures finer temperature differences and more useful thermal information from the scene.

Combined with the upgraded R+ 2.0 imaging algorithm, ACE 2 improves noise control, dynamic range and detail reconstruction to produce cleaner, sharper, and more natural thermal images. The imaging system maintains clarity across changing hunting conditions, from moving targets and fine-detail identification to challenging environments such as rain, fog and low thermal contrast.

Image Quality Ahead means not just seeing more pixels, but seeing more of what matters.

Integrated LRF Ahead: More Reliable Precision

ACE 2 introduces Integrated LRF 2.0, retaining ranging capability of up to 1,200 meters while improving performance in challenging conditions such as rain and fog.

Working alongside Ballistic Calculation 2.0, the system uses distance, shooting angle, and wind information to provide more relevant ballistic data and support faster, more informed decisions in the field.

A More Complete Flagship Experience

Beyond its three core advances, ACE 2 is designed to deliver a more complete flagship experience. Every ACE 2 model weighs under 1kg, while central focus control, Intelligent Tracking and more further enhance the field experience.

Building on the flagship foundation established by ACE, ACE 2 takes another step forward.

This is ACE 2. Generations Ahead.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nocpix-launches-ace-2-the-next-generation-of-its-flagship-thermal-riflescope-302876329.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.