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PR Newswire
12.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
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OneOdio Concludes a Successful IFA 2026 Showcase in Berlin

BERLIN, Sept. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio concluded its showcase at IFA 2026, held from September 4-8 in Berlin. At Hall 8.2, Booth 217, the professional audio brand welcomed visitors, DJs, creators, and industry professionals for hands-on product experiences, live DJ performances, and interactive activities.

This year's showcase highlighted OneOdio's focus on professional audio and versatile listening experiences, with Studio Max 2 and A70 Gen 2 taking center stage.

Professional Audio Takes Center Stage

Designed for DJs, creators, and audio professionals, Studio Max 2 showcased OneOdio's latest approach to professional wireless audio. Powered by third-generation Rapid Wireless+ technology, it delivers 9ms ultra-low latency and up to 120 hours of battery life, combining the precision needed for professional performance and music production with greater wireless freedom.

Alongside it, A70 Gen 2 introduced the latest evolution of OneOdio's million-unit-selling A70 platform. Combining wired and wireless flexibility with LDAC, Hi-Res Audio, and up to 72 hours of wireless playback, it delivers high-quality sound while moving easily between DJ practice, home studio sessions, gaming, commuting, and everyday listening.

Together, the two products reflected OneOdio's continued focus on professional performance, high-quality sound, and flexible listening across different scenarios.

Music, Energy, and Connection

Beyond product demonstrations, live DJ performances brought energy to the OneOdio booth throughout the five-day event, allowing visitors to experience its headphones in a real-world performance environment.

The daily Spin to Win activity added an interactive element, giving visitors the opportunity to receive OneOdio headphones, exclusive merchandise, and other prizes.

Throughout IFA 2026, OneOdio connected with DJs, creators, music enthusiasts, and industry professionals from different markets. Hands-on listening sessions and conversations offered valuable insights into how users increasingly move between professional creation, entertainment, and everyday listening.

The Evolution of Professional Audio

The audio market is increasingly shaped by the convergence of professional performance and everyday versatility. DJs and creators still demand accurate sound, reliable connectivity, and low latency, while modern listening habits increasingly require wireless freedom, longer battery life, and seamless transitions between work, entertainment, and mobility.

This shift is expanding the role of professional headphones beyond traditional studios and DJ booths. Products such as Studio Max 2 and A70 Gen 2 reflect this evolution by combining professional audio capabilities with the flexibility required by today's increasingly diverse listening environments.

Continuing the Journey in Sound

The connections and feedback gathered at IFA 2026 will continue to inform OneOdio's product development as the brand explores new ways to serve professionals, creators, and everyday listeners worldwide.

About OneOdio

OneOdio is a professional audio brand dedicated to delivering high-performance sound for music lovers, DJs, creators, and audio professionals worldwide. Driven by the belief in "The Power of Music," OneOdio creates audio experiences that inspire passion and creativity-from studios and live performances to everyday listening.

Follow OneOdio on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneodio-headphones
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oneodio
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oneodioshop/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oneodio-concludes-a-successful-ifa-2026-showcase-in-berlin-302871839.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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