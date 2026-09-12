Pardu Productions Limited: Pardu Productions Publishes Exclusive Feature on Marc Mysterio's Proposed "Name vs. Name" Match

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardu Productions today announced the publication of an exclusive interview with boxer Marc Mysterio and the feature covers his comments regarding a proposed "Name vs. Name" wrestling match against Dominik Mysterio.

The full exclusive is here .

Mysterio said he would rather settle the dispute in the ring than in court, a la Jim Cornette:

"Nick Khan thinks he can play corporate games with a name he didn't build," Mysterio said. "Book Name vs. Name with Dominik, or we'll handle it as a trademark matter. The loser drops the name. I bled for this as a teenager under my uncle, Walter 'Killer' Kowalski, in the same Malden class as Frankie Kazarian. I earned it."

Mysterio, Kowalski's grand-nephew, said Dominik inherited the Mysterio name and that he wants the issue decided in a match, not a filing.

He said 2010 WBC Trainer of the Year Gabriel "Gabby" Sarmiento will work his corner. He also said Alicia Taylor, a main-roster ring announcer he has known for nearly 20 years from her Lillix days, would be in his corner to offset Liv Morgan on the outside.

No match has been announced, but Mysterio concluded with this, "I would love to

'Perfect-Plex' Logan Paul, but he's not on my menu," noting the long standing family feud.

Media contact: Claude Lapointe, Pardu Productions, presswcr@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20f68e21-1e0b-42ad-9705-351c2ca182e8