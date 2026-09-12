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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2026 14:10 Uhr
241 Leser
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Pardu Productions Limited: Pardu Productions Publishes Exclusive Feature on Marc Mysterio's Proposed "Name vs. Name" Match

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardu Productions today announced the publication of an exclusive interview with boxer Marc Mysterio and the feature covers his comments regarding a proposed "Name vs. Name" wrestling match against Dominik Mysterio.

The full exclusive is here.

Mysterio said he would rather settle the dispute in the ring than in court, a la Jim Cornette:

"Nick Khan thinks he can play corporate games with a name he didn't build," Mysterio said. "Book Name vs. Name with Dominik, or we'll handle it as a trademark matter. The loser drops the name. I bled for this as a teenager under my uncle, Walter 'Killer' Kowalski, in the same Malden class as Frankie Kazarian. I earned it."

Mysterio, Kowalski's grand-nephew, said Dominik inherited the Mysterio name and that he wants the issue decided in a match, not a filing.

He said 2010 WBC Trainer of the Year Gabriel "Gabby" Sarmiento will work his corner. He also said Alicia Taylor, a main-roster ring announcer he has known for nearly 20 years from her Lillix days, would be in his corner to offset Liv Morgan on the outside.

No match has been announced, but Mysterio concluded with this, "I would love to

'Perfect-Plex' Logan Paul, but he's not on my menu," noting the long standing family feud.

Media contact: Claude Lapointe, Pardu Productions, presswcr@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20f68e21-1e0b-42ad-9705-351c2ca182e8


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.