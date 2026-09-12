LetPot Marks 7th Anniversary With Successful Smart Gardening Showcase at IFA Berlin 2026

The smart indoor gardening brand drew significant interest from European consumers and distributors while showcasing its connected growing ecosystem and new multi-level hydroponic system

Key Facts:

LetPot celebrated its seventh anniversary with its first appearance at IFA Berlin.

The company showcased smart hydroponic gardens, automatic watering systems, grow lights and connected plant-care technology.

LetPot's new LPH-Home multi-level hydroponic growing system received positive feedback from European consumers, retailers and distributors.

The exhibition marked another step in LetPot's expansion into the European smart gardening market.

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LetPot, a smart gardening brand focused on making home growing simpler through technology, today announced the successful completion of its exhibition at IFA Berlin 2026, held September 4-8 at Messe Berlin, Germany.



Held during LetPot's seventh anniversary, the exhibition introduced the brand's smart indoor gardening products and "Fresh Grows Here" vision to European consumers, technology enthusiasts, retailers and distributors.



During the five-day event, LetPot showcased its connected growing ecosystem at Booth H25_155 in Hall 25 of IFA Next. The company presented its smart hydroponic gardens, automatic plant-watering systems, intelligent grow lights, connected plant-care tools and LetPot app alongside its newly developed LPH-Home multi-level hydroponic growing system.



According to IFA organizers, IFA Berlin 2026 welcomed approximately 240,000 visitors from 155 countries and featured more than 2,000 exhibitors, reinforcing the event's role as a major international platform for consumer electronics, home appliances and future technology.



Seven Years of Smart Gardening Innovation

The LetPot consumer brand was officially launched in 2019, following more than a decade of experience in agricultural IoT and smart-home technology.



Over the past seven years, LetPot has cultivated a growing portfolio of connected gardening products designed to simplify growing fresh herbs, vegetables and greenery at home for both beginners and experienced growers.



LetPot reports that its products and technology now support a community of more than 500,000 users. Feedback from this community has played an important role in the company's approach to product design, helping its teams identify recurring challenges involving maintenance, cleaning, space, usability and plant care.



"Celebrating LetPot's seventh anniversary at IFA Berlin was an important moment for our team," said Rex Lin, Co-Founder and Market Director at LetPot. "It gave us the opportunity to share what we have built, listen directly to European growers and partners, and better understand how smart gardening can become part of everyday life in different homes and markets."

What LetPot Showcased at IFA Berlin 2026

At IFA, visitors experienced live demonstrations of LetPot's smart growing technology, including connected controls for lighting, watering, nutrient delivery and plant monitoring.

The exhibition also gave the European public an opportunity to experience LetPot's new LPH-Home multi-level hydroponic growing system. Developed through more than 18 months of redesign, the system addresses recurring user concerns about difficult cleaning, visible cables and limited flexibility when growing plants with different care requirements.

Visitors were also able to explore the LetPot app and its connected growing features, including plant-care guidance, remote device management, growing records and intelligent assistance.

Across the exhibition, LetPot received positive feedback on the products' ease of use, connected functionality, contemporary design and potential to make year-round indoor growing more accessible.

Strong Interest From European Consumers and Distributors

LetPot's booth attracted gardening enthusiasts, smart-home users, families, retailers and distributors seeking practical solutions for growing fresh produce in homes with limited outdoor space.

According to LetPot, conversations with European consumers frequently focused on convenience, year-round growing, maintenance and the ability to grow fresh herbs and vegetables close to where they are consumed.

Retailers and distributors demonstrated particular interest in LetPot's broader smart gardening ecosystem and the potential for connected growing products to serve consumers across different home sizes, experience levels and growing needs.

The company will use insights gathered at IFA to inform future product development, localized communication and its relationships with European retail and distribution partners.

"The response in Berlin confirmed that people are looking for growing solutions that combine useful technology with a more natural way of living," Lin added. "For us, 'Fresh Grows Here' is more than a campaign. It is a commitment to making fresh food and greenery easier to grow wherever people live."

Fresh Grows Here: LetPot's Next Chapter

As LetPot enters its eighth year, the company plans to continue advancing smart gardening products shaped around real user needs while deepening its presence in Europe and other international markets.

The successful conclusion of IFA Berlin 2026 marks the beginning of this next chapter: bringing connected plant care, intelligent automation and more accessible home growing to a wider global audience.

About LetPot

LetPot is a smart gardening brand committed to making home growing easier and more enjoyable. Building on experience in agricultural IoT and smart-home technology, LetPot develops connected growing products that combine automation, sensors, intelligent lighting and app-based plant management.

Since the LetPot brand launched in 2019, its product ecosystem has expanded to include smart hydroponic gardens, automatic watering systems, modular planters, grow lights and connected plant-care tools. LetPot reports a community of more than 500,000 users.

For more information, visit www.letpot.com.

Media Contact

Rex Lin

Head of marketing

LetPot International Limited

Email: rex@letpot.com

Press: partnerships@letpot.com

Website: www.letpot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d1fd178-00f1-40ad-a69b-089ad594d61c