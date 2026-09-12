Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media: Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture & Media Showcases Emirate's Tourism Offerings at Arabian Travel Market 2026

AJMAN, UAE, Sept. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media is set to participate in Arabian Travel Market 2026, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14 to 17 September under the theme 'Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology.' Through its strategic presence, the Department will showcase Ajman's tourism and cultural vision, highlighting the emirate's diverse attractions, distinctive experiences and growing tourism ecosystem to leading industry representatives from around the world.

The participation forms part of the Department's efforts to strengthen Ajman's position as an authentic, competitive and future-ready destination, while expanding engagement with regional and international tourism markets. It also provides a platform to build new partnerships, support market diversification and attract a broader range of visitors to the emirate.

HE Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said: "Arabian Travel Market provides an important platform to strengthen Ajman's international tourism presence and engage with leading partners and industry specialists. This year, we are presenting a destination proposition that reflects Ajman's identity, bringing together its cultural and historical heritage, evolving tourism experiences, and growing focus on innovation and technology. Together, these elements support the emirate's competitiveness and long-term tourism growth."

He added: "Our participation also creates new opportunities to expand cooperation across priority tourism markets and build strategic partnerships that strengthen Ajman's tourism ecosystem. Collaboration between government entities, tourism establishments and the private sector remains central to sustainable sector development and to enhancing the emirate's appeal among visitors."

Ajman's stand will feature a range of media, cultural and interactive experiences designed to bring the emirate's identity to life. A dedicated media corner, 'From the Memory of Ajman,' will present a curated selection of archival photographs documenting key milestones in the emirate's history and development, offering visitors insight into the journey that has shaped modern Ajman.

An interactive zone will introduce visitors to Ajman's tourism experiences, while a dedicated cultural space under the Craftsmen Majlis will spotlight traditional crafts and local heritage through engaging contemporary presentation, reflecting the depth of the UAE's cultural legacy.

The stand will also bring together a broad representation of Ajman's tourism ecosystem, reflecting collaboration between the public and private sectors. Participating entities include Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort; Al Zorah Beach Resort; Fairmont Ajman; Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel; Dusit Ajman Resort & Villas; Wyndham Garden Hotel; Radisson Blu Hotel; Zarya Wellness Spa Management Company FZE; Ewan Ajman Suites Hotel; Ajman Chamber; Bronz Tourism; MUSANDAM ADVENTURE Travel; Arabian Oryx Travel and Tourism LLC; Flash Horizon; and Rida International Tourism & Travel.

Through its participation in Arabian Travel Market 2026, the Department continues to advance Ajman's international tourism presence, strengthen strategic partnerships and showcase a destination proposition that brings together heritage, culture, hospitality, leisure and innovation. The participation supports Ajman's wider tourism ambitions and contributes to the emirate's long-term vision for sustainable and competitive destination development.

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