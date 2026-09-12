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PR Newswire
12.09.2026 16:48 Uhr
243 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hong Kong Commercial Daily: Amid a Changing Global Landscape, Countries Seek Investment Opportunities at CIFIT

Click to learn more: https://youtube.com/shorts/gZ3xQzfZhoo?si=hCiDYS9P0_P32ve7

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hong Kong Commercial Daily:

The 26th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) was held in Xiamen, Fujian, China, from September 8 to 11. This year, it attracted more than 1,200 registered delegations from government agencies and business and industrial enterprises from 129 countries and regions and 30 international organizations. Forty-eight of the world's top 50 economies by GDP attended CIFIT. The total number of business participants exceeded 100,000.

The 2026 Future Investment Conference at this year's CIFIT was themed "Global Investment in a Changing World." It hosted in-depth exchanges on frontier areas such as artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, life sciences and healthcare, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing, jointly assessing changes in the global investment landscape, supply chain restructuring, and green transition trends-seeking direction amid change and capturing opportunities amid transformation.

From artificial intelligence to advanced manufacturing, from life and health to green and low-carbon, a range of future-oriented industrial directions converge here, and a range of innovative resources fostering new quality productive forces are connected here. New technologies seek new application scenarios, new projects meet new capital, and new industries open up new space.

It is understood that this year's CIFIT, for the first time, adopted a "dual Guest Countries of Honor and dual Guest Provinces of Honor" model. Finland and Saudi Arabia serve as Guest Countries of Honor, while Guangdong and Qinghai are Guest Provinces of Honor. (By Hu Wei; Video: Yang Qi, Lin Xinyou, Dai Yunfei; Photos: He Jie)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amid-a-changing-global-landscape-countries-seek-investment-opportunities-at-cifit-302876867.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
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