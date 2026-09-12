Hong Kong Commercial Daily: Amid a Changing Global Landscape, Countries Seek Investment Opportunities at CIFIT

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XIAMEN, China, Sept. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hong Kong Commercial Daily:

The 26th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) was held in Xiamen, Fujian, China, from September 8 to 11. This year, it attracted more than 1,200 registered delegations from government agencies and business and industrial enterprises from 129 countries and regions and 30 international organizations. Forty-eight of the world's top 50 economies by GDP attended CIFIT. The total number of business participants exceeded 100,000.

The 2026 Future Investment Conference at this year's CIFIT was themed "Global Investment in a Changing World." It hosted in-depth exchanges on frontier areas such as artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, life sciences and healthcare, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing, jointly assessing changes in the global investment landscape, supply chain restructuring, and green transition trends-seeking direction amid change and capturing opportunities amid transformation.

From artificial intelligence to advanced manufacturing, from life and health to green and low-carbon, a range of future-oriented industrial directions converge here, and a range of innovative resources fostering new quality productive forces are connected here. New technologies seek new application scenarios, new projects meet new capital, and new industries open up new space.

It is understood that this year's CIFIT, for the first time, adopted a "dual Guest Countries of Honor and dual Guest Provinces of Honor" model. Finland and Saudi Arabia serve as Guest Countries of Honor, while Guangdong and Qinghai are Guest Provinces of Honor. (By Hu Wei; Video: Yang Qi, Lin Xinyou, Dai Yunfei; Photos: He Jie)

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