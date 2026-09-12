From more than 134,000 registrations spanning 214 countries and economies, Nurse Agimol Pradeep from United Kingdom has been announced as the winner of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026. A Senior Transplant Coordinator at King's College Hospital and Honorary Senior Lecturer at the University of Salford, UK, she was recognised with USD 250,000 at a prestigious ceremony held in Kochi, India.

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Nurse Agimol Pradeep Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026 Winner (Photo: AETOSWire)

Since its launch in 2021, the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has grown into a global platform that celebrates nurses who are advancing the profession and creating meaningful change. The award was presented by Shri V. D. Satheesan, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Keralam, in presence of Dr. Azad Moopen and Alisha Moopen. The ceremony also featured a special message from Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, applauding Aster's role in celebrating the contributions of nurses worldwide.

Nurse Agimol Pradeep said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. I hope to use this opportunity to expand organ and stem cell donation, while empowering nurses and strengthening the global nursing workforce to drive lasting change."

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare stated,Nurse Agimol Pradeep's achievement embodies the expertise, courage, compassion and unwavering commitment that define exceptional nursing. These are the qualities at the heart of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, which was established to recognise and elevate the vital contributions of nurses worldwide."

Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare added, Nurse Agimol has shown us that meaningful change can begin anywhere through a single nurse determined to solve a problem. Stories of our top 10 finalists demonstrate that nurses are not only essential to delivering healthcare; they are shaping how healthcare evolves."

About Aster DM Healthcare:

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across seven countries. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of "We will treat you well."

*Source AETOSWire

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Contacts:

For more information:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Aster DM Healthcare GCC

Tel: +971528126577

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com