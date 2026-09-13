Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2026) - The 48th WorldSkills Competition will be held in Shanghai, China, from September 22, 2026, to September 27, 2026.

The WorldSkills Competition is the world's most prestigious, largest, and most influential vocational skills competition. It represents the world's advanced level in vocational skills development and serves as an important platform for WorldSkills members to showcase and exchange vocational skills.





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This edition of the WorldSkills Competition will bring together about 1,400 top young skilled talents from approximately 70 countries and regions, who will compete in 64 official skill events, demonstrating the highest standards of technical and vocational education and skills.

The WorldSkills Competition has gone through nearly 80 years of glorious history and has long transcended the event itself, becoming a window for skills connectivity, a bridge for mutual learning among civilizations, and a bond for international cooperation. We will uphold the concept of openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation. While organizing the competition well, we will simultaneously hold the WorldSkills Conference and the WorldSkills Expo, strengthen exchanges, mutual learning, and sharing with WorldSkills members and relevant parties, and contribute Chinese wisdom and Chinese strength to the coordinated development of global skills. In addition, we should take this opportunity to tell China's story well to the world, showcase China's image, expand the circle of friends linked by skills, and make this skills appointment that spans mountains and seas a new starting point for jointly writing a new chapter in global skills development.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314093