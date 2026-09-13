New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2026) - Doginal Dogs, a community-driven collection of 10,000 hand-curated pixel-art dogs inscribed on the Dogecoin blockchain, reported record turnout at DDNYC 2026, its sold-out flagship event held September 2 to 4 at Dream Downtown in New York. According to the organizers, the three-day gathering drew hundreds of attendees, the largest turnout in the community's history, and received an average attendee rating of 9.95 out of 10 in a post-event survey.

Staged as a full hotel takeover rather than a traditional conference, DDNYC 2026 was produced at venues operated by TAO Group, the global hospitality and entertainment company, with which Doginal Dogs has developed an ongoing relationship. The program spanned a pool party, daytime community sessions, evening events, and a rooftop party at the PHD Rooftop Lounge overlooking the Hudson. Tickets sold out within hours of release.

"This community is the kindest, hardest working, and most loyal I have been part of, and this week was the most ambitious event we have ever attempted," said Christian Barker, known as Bark, Founder and CEO of Doginal Dogs. "It showed that the energy we build online every day translates in person, and this is the beginning of something much bigger."





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Notable Attendees

The event drew notable figures from the digital collectibles world, including entrepreneur and collector Adam Weitsman and Spencer Gordon-Sand, chief executive of Orange Cap Games. Weitsman shared his experience publicly, describing the event as "so next level" and the community as "deep, loyal and passionate." Both spent time with the Doginal Dogs team and community members during the week.

Awards, a Product Debut, and a Daily Streak

Programming included the DD Awards ceremony, which recognized members of the community, and the in-person debut of Doginal Dogs Legends, the project's hand-drawn trading card game. Attendees opened packs of the first set throughout the venue, and a tournament was held. According to the organizers, merchandise and physical product sold through quickly.

The organizers framed the turnout as an extension of the community's daily broadcast schedule, which has run nearly every day since the project's launch. That consistency, the company said, is the foundation for an in-person program that now spans more than 20 self-funded events across New York, Las Vegas, Miami, Toronto, and other cities.

Community Giveback in Harlem

As part of the week, the community's Do Only Good Everyday Foundation held a charity event in Harlem, where it donated hundreds of plush toys to underserved children in the area. The organizers described the giveback as a central part of the community's mission and a highlight of the event for many attendees.

About Doginal Dogs

Doginal Dogs is a community-driven collection of 10,000 hand-curated pixel-art dogs inscribed on the Dogecoin blockchain, launched as a free mint in January 2024. The community hosts daily broadcasts, operates its own marketplace, and has held more than 20 self-funded events worldwide. An event recap is available at doginaldogs.com.

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