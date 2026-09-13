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PR Newswire
13.09.2026 19:48 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SUNMI Technology: SUNMI Deepens Eurasia Partnership at the Belt and Road Summit

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI Technology (06810.HK) announced on September 10, separate cooperation agreements with Türkiye-based fintech company TOKEN and Mongolia-based digital bank M bank at the 11th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong.

The agreements will bring together SUNMI's commercial IoT and digital commerce capabilities with the partners' local expertise, advancing collaboration across digital commerce, smart devices, payments, and digital financial services.

In Türkiye, SUNMI and TOKEN will explore digital commerce solutions for banks and offline merchants, combining SUNMI's commercial IoT capabilities with TOKEN's payment technology and local market expertise.

In Mongolia, SUNMI and M bank will combine commercial devices, digital technology and digital financial services to explore new digital solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

"Hong Kong is a vital gateway connecting China with global markets," said Sam, CMO of SUNMI. "Our collaboration with TOKEN and M bank brings SUNMI's technology together with strong local partners. We look forward to working with more partners across Eurasia to make digitalization more accessible to businesses in every market."

The agreements mark another step in SUNMI's global ecosystem strategy. SUNMI will continue to work with local partners to connect smart devices, business software, payments and digital services, developing solutions that meet the needs of offline businesses in local markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunmi-deepens-eurasia-partnership-at-the-belt-and-road-summit-302877014.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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