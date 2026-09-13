Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed AXT(AXIONstep) at 00:00am on September 11, 2026 (UTC).





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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/axt_usdt

About AXT(AXIONstep)

AXIONstep is an AI-powered platform focused on RWA (Real-World Assets) investment automation. The project aims to combine artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to make real-world asset investment more efficient, automated, and accessible. By leveraging AI-driven solutions, AXIONstep seeks to simplify investment processes and connect traditional assets with the digital asset ecosystem.

Why AXT(AXIONstep)

AXIONstep is worth watching for its positioning at the intersection of AI, RWA, and investment automation-three areas that are increasingly converging as traditional assets move onchain. Rather than focusing solely on tokenizing real-world assets, AXIONstep aims to use AI to simplify asset analysis, risk assessment, portfolio management, and investment workflows, potentially lowering the barriers for users to access and manage RWA opportunities. If the platform can translate its AI-driven automation framework into a functional product with real asset integrations, AXIONstep could become an interesting infrastructure layer connecting traditional investment processes with the onchain economy.

Tokenomics

Token Name: AXIONstep

AXIONstep Token Symbol: AXT

AXT Total Supply: 10,000,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Asset & rights: 25%

Issuer & counterparty: 20%

Liquidity: 20%

Market: 15%

Operations & data: 20%

Learn More AXT(AXIONstep)

Website: https://www.axion2300.com/

X: https://x.com/AXIONstep2300

Telegram: https://t.me/axionstepchat

Whitepaper: https://www.axion2300.com/downloads/AXIONstep_Whitepaper_EN_v3.pdf

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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