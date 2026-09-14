

Launch of the ASEAN Plus Business Alliance (APBA) with Guest-of-Honour, Mr Heng Swee Keat, Chairman of the National Research Foundation and former Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore



Mr Tan Chong Huat, Chairman of RHTLaw Asia and RHT Group of Companies



ONERHT at their new headquarters' opening at Collyer Quay Centre



Mr Azman Jaafar, Managing Partner of RHTLaw Asia and Chairman of ASEAN Plus Group

SINGAPORE, Sept 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - ONERHT ("ONERHT" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is entering a new phase of growth, marked by the successful 10th ONERHT ASEAN Summit 2026, the launch of the ASEAN Plus Business Alliance, a strengthened strategic growth agenda and the opening of its new Singapore headquarters at Collyer Quay Centre.Held on 20 August 2026 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, the 10th ONERHT ASEAN Summit 2026, themed "Positioning ASEAN in a US-China Contest Era", brought together policymakers, diplomats, regulators, investors and industry leaders to discuss ASEAN's strategic autonomy and emerging opportunities arising across capital markets, tokenisation, digital finance, private wealth and succession. Mr Heng Swee Keat, Chairman of the National Research Foundation and former Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, attended as Guest-of-Honour.The ASEAN Summit also marked the launch of the ASEAN Plus Business Alliance (APBA), a platform to deepen commercial cooperation between ASEAN and global partners. APBA will be co-chaired by Mr Tan Chong Huat, Chairman of RHTLaw Asia and RHT Group of Companies, and Mr Azman Jaafar, Managing Partner of RHTLaw Asia and Chairman of ASEAN Plus Group.Reflecting on the Summit and the region's outlook, Mr Tan Chong Huat, Chairman of RHTLaw Asia and RHT Group of Companies, said, "ASEAN's future will not be defined by which side it chooses, but by the strength of the bridges it builds. The collective role of APBA and ONERHT is to help turn those connections into practical opportunities for businesses, investors and communities across the region."The discussions highlighted the importance of regional connectivity, trusted institutions and diversified partnerships as ASEAN navigates a more complex geopolitical and economic environment. These themes also support ONERHT's broader growth agenda, led by Mr Tan, as the Group deepens its capabilities and regional connections.Strengthening Capabilities for Regional GrowthONERHT will continue to build its position at the intersection of law, business, technology and regional growth, with a focus on deepening its core practices and expanding its capabilities across ASEAN and the wider region.Key priorities include artificial intelligence, digital assets, governance and private wealth, alongside developing the next generation of partners and professionals across the Group. ONERHT will also continue to leverage technology and responsible AI to enhance operations and client service, while developing its wider ecosystem across professional services, training, events, investment and purpose-led initiatives.A New Singapore HeadquartersOn 26 August 2026, ONERHT marked another milestone with the opening of its new Singapore headquarters at 16 Collyer Quay, #08-00, Collyer Quay Centre, Singapore 049318.Located in Singapore's central business district (CBD), the new headquarters brings the Group's multidisciplinary businesses closer together, supporting greater collaboration across RHTLaw Asia and RHT Group of Companies while enabling more seamless service for clients.The new location also brings ONERHT closer to its other 3 offices in the CBD, as well as to clients, institutions and regional decision-makers, while creating a shared home for professional learning, industry dialogue and collaboration across the ONERHT ecosystem.Mr Azman Jaafar, Managing Partner of RHTLaw Asia, said, "Our new headquarters represents confidence in our future. It brings our people together and gives us a home from which to serve Singapore, ASEAN and the wider region with renewed energy.More than a new physical base, the headquarters provides a central platform for closer collaboration across the Group and supports ONERHT's continued growth in Singapore and the wider region.ONE platform, ONE directionAs ASEAN continues to evolve amid geopolitical uncertainty, digital transformation and changing patterns of wealth and business, ONERHT will continue to build partnerships, convene dialogue and translate complex developments into practical solutions for clients across ASEAN and Asia.The Group will also continue to strengthen connections across its businesses, markets and professional communities, creating greater opportunities for collaboration and regional growth.Alongside its commercial and professional activities, ONERHT Foundation will continue its charitable and philanthropic efforts, including support for worthy causes and emergency relief initiatives across ASEAN and Asia.With the successful ASEAN Summit, the launch of APBA, a clear strategic growth agenda and a new Singapore headquarters, ONERHT enters its next phase with a stronger platform to connect expertise, capital and opportunity across the region.These developments further strengthen ONERHT's evolution as a Singapore-anchored, Asia-led multidisciplinary platform, bringing together capabilities across legal services, corporate finance, fund management, digital assets, mergers and acquisitions, business and wealth advisory, supported by a global presence across 88 cities.About ONERHTONERHT is an integrated multidisciplinary platform anchored in Singapore and connected across Asia. Through its legal, professional services, training, events, investment and purpose-led platforms, ONERHT brings together expertise, networks and solutions to support businesses, investors and communities.About RHTLaw AsiaRHTLaw Asia LLP is a Singapore-based law firm serving corporations, investors, family offices and private clients across corporate and capital markets, litigation and disputes, governance, regulatory matters, the digital economy and private wealth.About RHT Group of CompaniesRHT Group of Companies is a Singapore-headquartered multidisciplinary business group providing integrated solutions across professional services, investments, digital technology, training and events. Leveraging its strong regional networks and commercial expertise, the Group connects businesses, investors and partners with opportunities across Singapore, ASEAN and the wider Asian region.About ONERHT FoundationONERHT Foundation was initially named as RHT Rajan Menon Foundation after RHTLaw's Founder, Senior Consultant and Emeritus Chairman Rajan Menon. Our Foundation was set up in 2015 and renamed as ONERHT Foundation to do right and do good through various charitable endeavours.Media and Investor ContactRHTLaw Asia LLPMs May SimTel: +65 9389 9120Email: may.sim@rhtlawasia.comSource: ONERHT FoundationCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.