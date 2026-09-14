Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Flucht aus dem Dollar? Gold explodiert - und hier wurden historische 80,4 g/t erbohrt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ET9E | ISIN: US87256C1018 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.09.26 | 21:59
190,37 US-Dollar
+0,03 % +0,06
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TKO GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TKO GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 04:46 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Pardu Productions Limited: Report About the 1993 WWE Survivor Series Published by Pardu Productions

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardu Productions announced today that they published a report about the 1993 WWE Survivor Series. Marc Mysterio said Bret Hart's father told his grandfather after Survivor Series 1993 that "Walter's boy is coming," and that he wants a winner-take-all match against "the next Shawn Michaels".

Curt

The conversation took place at North Station after the Nov. 24, 1993, event at the Boston Garden. Mysterio's grandfather and Helen Hart were first cousins.

Mysterio, an Irish-Canadian multi-platinum recording artist and undefeated boxer with 83 million Amazon Music streams, was trained as a teenager in Malden, Massachusetts, by his great-uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Walter "Killer" Kowalski, in the same class as Frankie Kazarian. He has appeared on Netflix's "Trailer Park Boys." He is a cousin of Anderson Cooper. No match has been announced.

His planned finish is an off-the-ropes punch, an off-the-ropes "Piper" bulldog and a Sharpshooter. He called the combination the Boston Clover. He learned it on Kowalski's third-floor mats.

Kowalski and Stu Hart, Bret Hart's father, worked the same territory circuit from Calgary, Alberta, to New England.

North Station served as the main exit from the Garden. Wrestlers, families and fans used the platform after cards.

Mysterio was living in Malden at the time and trained after school in a third-floor gym behind an appliance store, two blocks from Malden Center on the MBTA Orange Line.

"I sent the AP news story to Jeff Jarrett and told him this is happening," Mysterio said. "This is the Boston way."

Mysterio vs. Mysterio

Boxing trainer Gabriel "Gabby" Sarmiento, the 2010 WBC Trainer of the Year, will work his corner.

"My mom would love Bayley," Mysterio said. "She's Malden material. Tough, loyal, the kind you bring home. I'm taking the Mysterio name and maybe I'll bring Bayley home for dinner after."

About Marc Mysterio
Marc Mysterio is an Irish-Canadian multi-platinum recording artist with 200M+ streams, and professional boxer. He is the grand-nephew of Walter "Killer" Kowalski. His grandfather and Helen Hart were first cousins. For the full exclusive, go to Pardu Productions.

Media Contact
Claude Lapointe
Pardu Productions
presswcr@gmail.com

Note to editors: Feature text is posted at parduproductions.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/907cb995-21fe-4d94-88b6-8cbeb28d1a57
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20f68e21-1e0b-42ad-9705-351c2ca182e8


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.