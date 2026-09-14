Pardu Productions Limited: Report About the 1993 WWE Survivor Series Published by Pardu Productions

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardu Productions announced today that they published a report about the 1993 WWE Survivor Series. Marc Mysterio said Bret Hart's father told his grandfather after Survivor Series 1993 that "Walter's boy is coming," and that he wants a winner-take-all match against "the next Shawn Michaels".





The conversation took place at North Station after the Nov. 24, 1993, event at the Boston Garden. Mysterio's grandfather and Helen Hart were first cousins.

Mysterio, an Irish-Canadian multi-platinum recording artist and undefeated boxer with 83 million Amazon Music streams, was trained as a teenager in Malden, Massachusetts, by his great-uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Walter "Killer" Kowalski, in the same class as Frankie Kazarian. He has appeared on Netflix's "Trailer Park Boys." He is a cousin of Anderson Cooper. No match has been announced.

His planned finish is an off-the-ropes punch, an off-the-ropes "Piper" bulldog and a Sharpshooter. He called the combination the Boston Clover. He learned it on Kowalski's third-floor mats.

Kowalski and Stu Hart, Bret Hart's father, worked the same territory circuit from Calgary, Alberta, to New England.

North Station served as the main exit from the Garden. Wrestlers, families and fans used the platform after cards.

Mysterio was living in Malden at the time and trained after school in a third-floor gym behind an appliance store, two blocks from Malden Center on the MBTA Orange Line.

"I sent the AP news story to Jeff Jarrett and told him this is happening," Mysterio said. "This is the Boston way."





Boxing trainer Gabriel "Gabby" Sarmiento, the 2010 WBC Trainer of the Year, will work his corner.

"My mom would love Bayley," Mysterio said. "She's Malden material. Tough, loyal, the kind you bring home. I'm taking the Mysterio name and maybe I'll bring Bayley home for dinner after."

About Marc Mysterio

Marc Mysterio is an Irish-Canadian multi-platinum recording artist with 200M+ streams, and professional boxer. He is the grand-nephew of Walter "Killer" Kowalski. His grandfather and Helen Hart were first cousins. For the full exclusive, go to Pardu Productions .

Media Contact

Claude Lapointe

Pardu Productions

presswcr@gmail.com

Note to editors: Feature text is posted at parduproductions.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/907cb995-21fe-4d94-88b6-8cbeb28d1a57

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20f68e21-1e0b-42ad-9705-351c2ca182e8