Signaloid strengthens commercialization momentum with the appointment of two senior advisors in quantitative finance and cloud infrastructure.

Dr. Han Lee, former Global Head of Quantitative Strategies and Automated Trading at Morgan Stanley, joins to chair Signaloid's advisory board.

Dr. Nachiketh Potlapally, Distinguished Engineer at Nscale, and previously Security Architect at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and AWS, joins as Signaloid expands deployment of its UxHw technology across cloud and edge environments.

Christian Roth, former Senior Director Enterprise Sales formerly Director Product Marketing EMEA (Data Center, Business Clients, Storage and Networking), Intel.

British technology company Signaloid today announced the appointment of three distinguished industry veterans to its advisory board and senior leadership roles, to strengthen the commercialization momentum behind its technology: Dr. Han Lee, former Global Head of Quantitative Strategies and Automated Trading for the Fixed Income Division at Morgan Stanley, Dr. Nachiketh Potlapally, former Architect at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Christian Roth, former Senior Director Enterprise Sales, Intel. Bringing deep expertise in quantitative finance and cloud infrastructure, the appointments build on Signaloid's commercial traction momentum in Europe, Japan, and the United States.

Dr. Lee, prior to his executive role at Morgan Stanley, served as Global Head of Quantitative Analytics at RBS and holds a Ph.D. in Theoretical Physics from the University of Cambridge. He is a co-founder of RLxPartners Ltd, and serves as an advisor to the Head of the Department of Physics at the University of Oxford.

Dr. Potlapally holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Princeton University. He previously worked at Intel on the architectural security of high-performance processors and servers, was a security architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS) Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). As an early member at both AWS and OCI teams, he worked on building secure cloud infrastructure from ground-up.

Mr. Roth, who is joining Signaloid as Chief Commercialization Officer, joins Signaloid from over two decades at Intel where he served in various leadership positions in Sales including Senior Director Enterprise Sales and Global Key Account Director. In addition he served as the Director of Product Marketing in EMEA for Data Center, Business Clients, Storage and Networking Platforms. He is an Insead Alumnus (IEP), holds an MBA from the Carlsson School of Management/University of Minnesota, USA and a Global EMBA from the Executive Academy of the WU Vienna, Austria (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien).

Signaloid's UxHw Technology: From Server-Based Quantitative Finance to Edge Robotics and Physical AI

Many mission-critical applications ranging from financial risk modeling and energy safety analysis to chip design, robotics, and AI, rely on stochastic methods such as Kalman filters, particle filters, importance sampling, and Monte Carlo simulations. These methods are particularly important in modern AI and machine learning (ML), powering applications ranging from reinforcement learning and probabilistic programming to localization and decision-making in physical AI systems. Traditional CPUs and GPUs typically execute such workloads through repeated calculations across thousands of cores, often requiring substantial compute resources, runtime, and energy.

Signaloid's distribution-enhanced compute hardware (UxHw) takes a different approach to running stochastic workloads. Instead of relying on large numbers of repeated calculations, UxHw restructures computations, using binary translation optionally augmented with hardware acceleration, to work directly on probability distributions. This enables results that can otherwise require billions of operations on conventional hardware. Deployed on existing hardware, UxHw can deliver performance improvements of several orders of magnitude, in some cases on the order of 1,000x, without requiring software rewrites, at the same time reducing energy consumption by similar orders of magnitude.

On AWS r7iz compute instances, UxHw has demonstrated substantial performance gains across quantitative finance workloads, including up to 430x acceleration for Value at Risk (VaR) calculations using geometric Brownian motion and up to 580x acceleration for computations involving Heath-Jarrow-Morton models (typically calibrated to a grid of swaption prices). In robotics and physical AI, UxHw has delivered more than 37x speedups for particle filter algorithms on embedded microcontroller units (MCUs). Additional gains are possible when UxHw is combined with Signaloid's recently announced UxHw C0-ASIC.

What the new advisors bring to Signaloid: Buyer-Side Experience from Quantitative Finance and Enterprise Clouds

The appointment of the new advisors will help Signaloid build on its recent momentum with the availability of its UxHw toolchain for deployment on both cloud-based and on-premises Amazon Web Services (AWS) instances for quantitative finance, engineering simulation, and high-energy physics simulations, as well as new distributions channels for its edge hardware modules (with distribution contracts in place with Mouser Inc. and DigiKey Inc., two of the world's largest semiconductor device distributors).

In this context, newly-appointed advisory board chair, Dr. Han Lee, former Global Head of Quantitative Strategies and Automated Trading at Morgan Stanley, says "It is not often that you find a new computing technology that already solves commercially-important challenges today, and which also has the potential to be the basis for the future of computation. Signaloid have not only invented a new class of computing platform, but have also gone all the way to engineering it into a production-ready cloud compute platform that has received the major security certifications demanded by enterprise users. As a physicist, I find it impressive to see their technology being applied already in deployments from Boeing, to Bosch, to CERN, and at the same time achieving order-of-magnitude speedups over high-end server processors on quantitative finance workloads. I am delighted to join Signaloid as an advisor."

About Signaloid

Signaloid was founded by Prof. Phillip Stanley-Marbell, a former Professor of Physical Computation at the University of Cambridge and a researcher whose previous roles include Bell Labs, IBM, Apple, and MIT. Signaloid provides a computing platform that benefits computationally-challenging workloads, many of which can be reformulated in terms of algorithms that process probability distributions. Its technology is already used by more than 3,000 users worldwide and is available as cloud, on-premises and low-power edge hardware. www.signaloid.com

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Press contact: press@signaloid.com