

The 11th Belt and Road Summit concluded successfully, bringing together political and business leaders, investors, and professionals from over 70 countries and regions worldwide to explore Belt and Road cooperation opportunities



Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau delivered welcome remarks at the Thematic Breakout Session "Chinese Mainland Enterprises Going Global: Driving Mutual Growth Across Belt and Road Economies"



The Summit introduced the GoGlobal Chapter for the first time this year, bringing together business leaders and professional services representatives to explore new opportunities for enterprises expanding into overseas markets



The GoGlobal Connect Zone attracted numerous enterprises seeking professional service partners, market channels, and investment and cooperation opportunities



Shaanxi TIRAIN Science & Technology Co., Ltd. from mainland and Deloitte Advisory (Hong Kong) Limited signed a MoU, with both parties set to collaborate on going global



The Central Asia Chapter brought together government officials and business leaders from the Central Asian region to share the latest development opportunities and investment prospects

HONG KONG, Sept 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 11th Belt and Road Summit, co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded successfully. The two-day Summit attracted over 6,200 political and business leaders from more than 70 countries and regions, showcased over 300 investment projects, arranged more than 800 one-on-one deal-making meetings, and facilitated more than 60 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).This year's Summit focused on business globalisation, new market opportunities, and cross-regional cooperation, promoting exchanges and collaboration between the government and business sectors, creating opportunities for enterprises to expand into international markets, while deepening Hong Kong's economics and trade ties with emerging markets such as ASEAN, Central Asia, and the Middle East, underscoring Hong Kong's unique role as a super connector and super value-adder.First-ever "GoGlobal Chapter" helps enterprises expand into global marketsIn response to the accelerating pace of Chinese Mainland enterprises expanding into overseas markets, the Summit introduced the GoGlobal Chapter for the first time, becoming one of the highlights of this year's event. The Chapter encompassed thematic sessions, the GoGlobal Connect Zone, roundtable discussions, and the GoGlobal Business Study Mission, providing a one-stop exchange and matchmaking platform for enterprises looking to explore overseas markets.In particular, the thematic breakout session held yesterday, titled "Chinese Mainland Enterprises Going Global: Driving Mutual Growth Across Belt and Road Economies", featured welcome remarks by Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau, as well as sharing of practical experience by representatives from several Chinese Mainland enterprises and Hong Kong professional services enterprises, who explored how to connect with international markets through Hong Kong.During the Summit, the GoGlobal Connect Zone attracted numerous enterprises seeking Hong Kong professional services partners, exploring market channels, and grasping investment and cooperation opportunities, further demonstrating Hong Kong's advantage as the preferred platform for Chinese Mainland enterprises expanding into international markets. Shaanxi TIRAIN Science & Technology Co., Ltd. from mainland and Deloitte Advisory (Hong Kong) Limited signed a MoU, with both parties set to collaborate on going global.Chen Li, President, Shaanxi TIRAIN Science & Technology Co., Ltd., said: "Given the current global economic climate, going global is a natural choice for us. We have entered into an agreement with Deloitte precisely because we value their expertise in global tax, legal and labour consultancy. Combining our technological and product strengths with Deloitte's global support will enable us to ensure compliance and maintain a sound credit standing, thereby enhancing our competitiveness and enabling us to go further on the global stage."Deepening ties with Central Asia and the Middle East, expanding cross-regional cooperation opportunitiesBuilding on the outcomes of Chief Executive John Lee's visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in June this year, the Summit introduced a dedicated Central Asia Chapter and Central Asia Zone this year to further deepen Hong Kong's business and trade ties with Central Asian markets. The Summit brought together government officials, business leaders, and investors from the Central Asian region to exchange views and share the latest development opportunities and investment prospects. Key development projects such as Kazakhstan's Alatau City and Data Center Valley attracted participants' interest in related investment and cooperation opportunities.Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev, Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said: "Kazakhstan has a strong aerospace foundation. The sector combines research institutions, laboratories, satellites, assembly and testing capabilities, and the Baikonur Cosmodrome. We are developing a satellite system and digital platform for agriculture, land use, emergency response, and resource management."At the same time, the Summit further strengthened its Middle East elements through the Middle East Chapter, Middle East Zone, and multiple thematic sessions, helping enterprises grasp the latest developments and investment opportunities in the Middle East region. The Business Plenary held yesterday, themed "Unlocking New Market Opportunities along and beyond the Belt and Road", focused on the Middle East and African markets. Speakers from Qatar, Oman, South Africa, and Nigeria shared insights on the enormous potential of emerging markets along and beyond the Belt and Road amid the evolving global business landscape and explored how Hong Kong can help global enterprises seize new market opportunities.Additionally, the Project Investment Session, New Market Focus: The Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, invited political and business representatives from Brazil, Egypt, Morocco, Oman, and South Africa to share developments in their key industries, helping enterprises grasp the latest investment opportunities and expand their international cooperation networks.Furthermore, at Signature Projects Session on the second day, Enver Iskurt, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkiye, introduced the large-scale Ankara-Istanbul super speed railway infrastructure project, and said: "Turkey is a secure hub that has continued to pursue its projects with determination despite global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. Hong Kong-based investors, financial institutions, and engineering firms can play an active role at every stage of our projects, from financing to engineering solutions, particularly in the railway investments we have prioritised in recent times."Facilitating project matchmaking and industrial cooperation to drive business opportunitiesThrough the Project Investment Session, the Belt and Road Deal-Making, and Exhibition Zones, this year's Summit showcased over 300 investment projects, with a total project value exceeding US$5.4 billion, and arranged more than 800 one-on-one deal-making meetings, helping enterprises precisely connect with potential partners. Among the MoUs facilitated by this year's Summit was one involving Jabal Asset Management LLC of Oman. Issa Al Battashi, Managing Director and Executive Board Member of Jabal Asset Management LLC, said: 'We feel that the Summit as a whole is an opportunity to connect capital, institutions and retail investors across these markets. We believe that if we are able to keep creating dialogue and forming meaningful partnerships, we should see a lot of this translate into positive results in the near future.'The Exhibition Zones, including the Hong Kong Zone, Global Investment Zone, Chinese Mainland Zone, and ASEAN Zone, featured more than 120 exhibitors. This year, new zones were added, including the University Zone, GreenTech Zone, and GoGlobal Connect Zone, showcasing research achievements, innovative technologies, green solutions, and professional services resources to drive cross-industry and cross-regional cooperation.Building on forum success, ASEAN Market Day helps SMEs unlock new business opportunities through consultation sessionsAs a new highlight of Belt and Road Week, the ASEAN Market Day received an enthusiastic response, attracting 340 SMEs who gained in-depth understanding of the latest development trends and business opportunities in the ASEAN market, further extending the exchange outcomes of the forum. The event featured dedicated consultation sessions, allowing participants to engage in face-to-face in-depth discussions with representatives from HKTDC's ASEAN offices, various ASEAN Consulates General and associations, enabling precise alignment with enterprises' overseas expansion needs. The HKTDC will launch more thematic promotion activities for high-potential markets, including GoGBA Development Day, African Market Day, and Middle East Market Day, to assist Hong Kong enterprises, particularly SMEs, in seizing new global development opportunities.Although the Summit has concluded successfully, cooperation negotiations will continue, and a series of follow-up activities will continue to drive cooperation implementation. The Belt and Road Deal-Making will be extended to 14-15 September in an online format, continuing to provide enterprises with business matching and cooperation opportunities. The Belt and Road Global Forum Annual Roundtable 2026 today brings together representatives from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, and international chambers of commerce and organisations to discuss the latest market development trends and deepen regional exchanges and cooperation.HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/4ytfjF1Media enquiriesYuan Tung Financial Relations:Louise Song, Tel: (852) 3428 5690, Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung, Tel: (852) 3428 2361, Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHing Fung Wong, Tel: (852) 3428 3122, Email: hfwong@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Navin Law, Tel: (852) 2584 4525, Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung, Tel: (852) 2584 4272, Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgWinnie Kan, Tel: (852) 2584 4055, Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: Belt and Road SummitHKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.