AAHOA Officially Launches New Folio-Powered Marketplace to Simplify Purchasing for Members

New self-sign-up experience gives AAHOA members free access to powerful procurement technology, rewards, and GPO-negotiated savings in minutes

DURHAM, NC AND ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), Folio , the financial operations and procurement platform purpose-built for hospitality, and Avendra International today announced the official launch of the new AAHOA Marketplace, giving AAHOA members a faster, easier way to purchase products and services for their hotels, while taking advantage of the collective buying power and benefits provided by AAHOA and Avendra International.

Powered by Folio technology, the new AAHOA Marketplace continues to be free for eligible AAHOA members.

The new offering available to AAHOA Members simplifies purchasing for hotel operators through a centralized catalog, unified cart, a single place to track and manage orders, and AI-powered auto-coding at the point of purchase. The Marketplace is also optimized for mobile use, giving hotel owners greater flexibility to manage purchasing while on the go. For new AAHOA Marketplace signups, Folio offers AAHOA members the ability to connect a handful of hospitality's top suppliers so they can experience the benefits of modern procurement software, while they onboard to access the negotiated cost savings provided by Avendra's sourcing expertise and supplier network.

A key enhancement of the new Marketplace is the streamlined setup experience designed specifically for new AAHOA Marketplace enrollments to be able to shop and order in minutes. Sign up for Folio, connect up to 5 of their favorite existing suppliers, place their first order, and kick off the onboarding process in a few clicks - less time than it takes to check in a guest.

"When we announced our partnership with AAHOA in April, our goal was to bring the power and efficiency of modern procurement technology to a much broader segment of the hotel industry," said Kate Adamson, CEO of Folio. "Today, new technology must be fast and intuitive to adopt, or we all move on. Hotel owners, in particular, are incredibly busy. Faster AAHOA Marketplace setups means owners can start shopping for their hotel in minutes. We're incredibly proud of what we've built with AAHOA and excited to announce its availability to AAHOA owners."

For independent hotel owners and operators managing one or several properties, the streamlined setup addresses a longstanding challenge with adopting procurement technology. Platforms designed to accommodate the complexity of large hotel organizations can require extensive implementation, training and change management. The new AAHOA Marketplace provides members with immediate access to modern purchasing technology while eliminating much of that traditional implementation burden.

"This launch represents exactly the kind of practical member benefit AAHOA is committed to delivering," said AAHOA Chairman Rahul Patel. "By leveraging the strength of our community, the new AAHOA Marketplace brings together valuable procurement opportunities and technology that make it easier for hotel owners to access negotiated savings, streamline operations and control costs. It's a meaningful benefit our members can put to work right away, giving them more time to focus on their hotels and guests."

For larger operations with more complex purchasing programs, the company will continue to offer robust configurability, white-glove implementation and support services. The self-service model developed for the AAHOA Marketplace expands access to Folio's advanced procurement technology, while allowing larger organizations to retain the customized implementation and service model their operations require.

"The vision for the new AAHOA Marketplace has always been centered on creating greater value for our members," said Laura Lee Blake, President & CEO of AAHOA. "Working with Folio and Avendra has allowed us to create an experience that combines purchasing power with ease of use. Members can quickly access the platform and begin taking advantage of savings and tools designed around the way hotel owners actually operate. We are excited to see this vision become a reality."

AAHOA members can now create an account and access the new AAHOA Marketplace at AAHOAmarketplace.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kate Adamson

Folio

kate@folio.co

Andrea Mane

ProVision Partners

amane@provision-partners.com

(407) 716-9040

SOURCE: Folio

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aahoa-officially-launches-new-folio-powered-marketplace-to-simpli-1220020