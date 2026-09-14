Zoho Cliq joins the Neat Open Apps ecosystem, bringing their business customers a dedicated room experience. Live demonstrations at InfoComm India 2026

Neat, the industry's first AI-native hardware and software platform for workplace collaboration, today announced a partnership with Zoho to bring Zoho Cliq, its Unified Communication Platform, to Neat Open. Through this collaboration, Neat becomes the first hardware partner to support Zoho Cliq, delivering a frictionless, purpose-built experience for physical conference rooms.

Neat Open is a platform that expands what customers can do with Neat devices, supporting different ways of working through cross-platform BYOD, business and collaboration apps, AI Notes, and multi-party wireless sharing for local meetings, all centrally managed through Neat Pulse.

Zoho Cliq joins the growing Neat Open Apps ecosystem as an important new calling and collaboration option. Its addition extends Neat to organizations that rely on Zoho and strengthens Neat's ability to support greater platform choice, particularly in India and across 150+ global markets where Zoho has a significant presence.

"Conference rooms should suit the way our customers work," said Sandeep Mehra, Senior Vice President and General Manager of International at Neat. "Zoho has built a platform millions rely on daily, particularly in markets where we see our strongest momentum. Bringing Zoho Cliq to Neat devices is an important addition to Neat Open and another example of how we are giving customers greater value and choice in the platforms and applications they can use across their meeting spaces."

A Seamless Experience for Customers

Zoho Cliq is a unified communication platform within Zoho's portfolio of 60+ products. For teams that need a dedicated room system built for their workflow, Zoho Cliq on Neat devices provides a purpose-built, frictionless meeting room experience featuring:

Instant Meetings: Start a call directly from the room device with one tap

Integrated Scheduling: Book a meeting and reserve the physical room simultaneously

In-Room Engagement: Send quick reactions, gestures, and utilize participant spot-lighting

Meeting Control: Manage attendee access securely with an integrated waiting room

The integration runs across Neat's Generation 2 device portfolio through the Neat Open Apps ecosystem and is managed centrally through Neat Pulse, allowing IT teams to deploy, manage, and monitor Zoho Cliq rooms alongside their existing Neat ecosystem.

"Zoho Cliq is built to make collaboration smarter and more intuitive, without adding complexity," said Jeri John, Program Director, Unified Communications, Zoho. "Our partnership with Neat takes our Android TV experience further, bringing Zoho Cliq to purpose-built video devices for organizations that want a more immersive, fully integrated setup. As workplace conversations routinely involve sensitive data, we're giving Zoho customers the flexibility to choose the hardware that fits them best, while ensuring every meeting and message is safeguarded by our strict privacy standards and localized across our global data centers."

Learn More at InfoComm India 2026

Neat will showcase its full portfolio at InfoComm India 2026 from September 16-18 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, featuring live demonstrations of Zoho Cliq on Neat devices. Visit the Neat team at booth E10.

About Zoho Cliq

Zoho Cliq is a Unified Communication Platform designed to streamline business workflows and enhance workplace productivity. By combining real-time messaging, structured channels, and high-quality audio and video conferencing, Zoho Cliq empowers teams to connect seamlessly from anywhere. The platform goes beyond standard chat by offering AI-driven conversational tools, robust task management, customizable chatbots, and deep integrations with both Zoho's extensive app ecosystem and popular third-party software. Built for modern hybrid and remote work environments, Zoho Cliq provides organizations of all sizes with a secure, centralized hub to communicate, automate routine tasks, and drive collaborative success. To enhance access, Zoho Cliq also comes in a free tier, for other pricing tiers please see: https://www.zoho.com/cliq/pricing.html

About Neat

Neat transforms passive rooms into thinking environments with smarter, simpler video devices powered by distributed intelligence. Open by design and built for every space, Neat devices sense, respond, and coordinate to support more natural collaboration through meeting experiences shaped around human behavior. Compatible with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and flexible BYOD workflows, Neat devices deliver fast deployment, intuitive management, and exceptional audio and video quality. Founded in Oslo, Neat has a passionate global team redefining how people meet and collaborate. Learn more at neat.no.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260913357979/en/

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