Yes Group Management Berhad Secures Bursa Securities' Approval for ACE Market Listing

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Yes Group Management Berhad ("Yes Group" or the "Company"), the operator of the "Yes Travel" brand and a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions ("MICE") specialist principally involved in the provision of customised incentive travel solutions as well as event planning and management solutions, has received approval from Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") for its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities.

The Company's and its subsidiaries' ("Group") operating history can be traced back to 2008 with the incorporation of Yes Travel & Events Consultant Sdn. Bhd., which was subsequently renamed Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd. ("YTH") in 2009. The Group began by providing event planning and management solutions for corporate events before expanding into domestic incentive travel in 2010 and overseas incentive travel in 2014. Today, the Group has developed into a one-stop MICE solutions provider, offering end-to-end customised incentive travel solutions as well as event planning and management solutions for corporate customers, supported by its industry experience, ISO 9001:2015-certified operational processes and digital travel support through the Yes Travel mobile application.

Yes Group's initial public offering ("IPO") will comprise a public issue of 91.87 million new ordinary shares and an offer for sale of 45.93 million existing ordinary shares, representing a total IPO offering of 137.80 million shares.

The public issue of 91.87 million new shares will be made available in the following manner:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public:

26.50 million shares or 5.00% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital, with 2.50% made available to public investors and the remaining 2.50% made available to Bumiputera public investors.

Eligible Persons:

5.30 million shares or 1.00% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group through Pink Form Allocations.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors:

60.07 million shares or 11.33% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry ("MITI").

Offer for sale

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors:

Offer for sale of 6.18 million shares or 1.17% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by MITI.

Private Placement to Selected Investors:

Offer for sale of 39.75 million shares or 7.50% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to selected investors.

Upon listing, Yes Group will have an enlarged issued share capital of 530.00 million shares.

Ms. Angela Mak Shau Kwan, Managing Director of Yes Group

Ms. Angela Mak Shau Kwan, Managing Director of Yes Group said, "This is a meaningful step forward for Yes Group as we continue to build on our track record in delivering customised incentive travel and event solutions for corporate customers. Over the years, we have grown from a travel and event solutions provider into a MICE specialist with strong execution capabilities, supported by our customer relationships, operational processes and service quality. The proposed listing will provide us with a stronger platform to enhance our visibility, expand our capabilities and pursue our next phase of growth."

Ms. Lim Chia Wei, Managing Director of Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd. added, "Yes Group has developed a focused position within the corporate incentive travel and MICE segment, supported by its operating history, service delivery capabilities and established corporate customer base. The proposed listing will provide Yes Group with access to the equity capital market and enhance its profile as it continues to pursue growth opportunities in Malaysia and overseas."

According to the prospectus exposure, the Group intends to utilise the proceeds from the Public Issue for the expansion of ground transportation services in Europe and the establishment of a regional office in the United Kingdom, the establishment of Yes Academy, general working capital and estimated listing expenses. The proposed United Kingdom regional office and ground transportation services are expected to strengthen the Group's incentive travel capabilities in Europe, improve pricing competitiveness and enhance cost and service control. Meanwhile, Yes Academy is intended to serve as a training and development centre focused on nurturing tour leaders and tour managers to support the growing demand within the MICE industry.

Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd. is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO.

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ABOUT YES GROUP MANAGEMENT BERHAD

Yes Group Management Berhad ("Yes" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based MICE solutions provider principally involved in the provision of customised incentive travel solutions, as well as event planning and management solutions. Through its operating subsidiary, Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn Bhd, the Group's business history can be traced back to 2008, beginning with corporate event planning and management before expanding into domestic incentive travel in 2010 and overseas incentive travel in 2014. Supported by its end-to-end service capabilities, ISO 9001:2015-certified operational processes, supplier network and digital travel support through the Yes Travel mobile application, the Group serves corporate customers by curating, organising and delivering customised travel and event experiences. As it continues to grow, Yes aims to strengthen its position in the MICE industry through the establishment of a regional office in the United Kingdom, the development of Yes Academy and the expansion of its MM2H-related services.

For more information, visit https://yestravel.com.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Yes Group Management Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Yes Group Management Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/yes-group-management-berhad-secures-bursa-securities-approval-for-ace-market-listing-1220413