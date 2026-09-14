Extending Link-16 interoperability without platform-level hardware integration

Focused Support LLC today announced the launch of Cavok STRIKE, an integrated software capability that expands the Link-16 tactical battlespace picture by enabling additional operational platforms to participate in the Link-16 network.

Modern battlefields have increasing numbers of unmanned systems, sensors, and supporting platforms operating throughout the joint battlespace. The rapid proliferation of Group 1, 2, and 3 UAS, including both expendable and recoverable systems, has created a growing need to integrate these assets into the broader tactical network. Many of these platforms provide operationally relevant information but have historically remained outside the Link-16 network due to limitations in size, weight, power, platform integration complexity, or acquisition cost.

Cavok STRIKE addresses this gap by enabling platforms to participate in the Link-16 network as non-command-and-control participants. This allows those platforms to interoperate with traditional Link-16 platforms and contribute to and benefit from the shared tactical picture without requiring an onboard Link-16 terminal or platform-level hardware integration.

"Link-16 has transformed tactical operations for decades, but participation has traditionally been limited to platforms that can accommodate the hardware, integration effort, and cost required to participate in the network. Cavok STRIKE removes that barrier, allowing a broader range of operational platforms to interoperate with the Link-16 community through software," said Andrew "Judge" Beitz, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Focused Support LLC.

Integrated directly into the Cavok Mission Ecosystem, Cavok STRIKE enables platforms to participate in Link-16 operations without the cost, complexity, and timeline associated with traditional platform-level integration. By extending Link-16 interoperability to additional platforms, STRIKE enables warfighters to better leverage emerging operational capabilities while providing a more comprehensive understanding of friendly assets operating throughout the joint battlespace.

Cavok STRIKE is delivered as a licensed software capability within the Cavok Mission Ecosystem, enabling warfighters and operational units to increase effectiveness across the joint battlespace while leveraging existing digital infrastructure.

About Focused Support LLC

Focused Support LLC provides advanced mission execution software and operational integration solutions for defense and national security customers. Built on millions of operational hours in combat environments, the Cavok Mission Ecosystem provides real-time battlespace awareness, multi-domain collaboration, and time-critical operational decision support for warfighters.

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Media Contact:

Focused Support Communications Team

Email: press@focusedsupport.com

Phone: +1 (435) 213-3464