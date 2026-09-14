



SINGAPORE, Sept 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Submarine Networks World 2026, steps up another level and will be welcoming over 1,500 subsea fibre leaders and 150+ industry speakers from across the globe to Sands EXPO & Convention Centre in Singapore on September 23rd and 24th.The introduction of the new Subsea Security World theatre, focused on the biggest talking point of the last twelve months, increases attendance and participation from security sector specialists, national and regional government entities, navy, coastguard, policymakers and academics from the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania."Subsea cables connect the world and protecting them has never mattered more. With the launch of Subsea Security World alongside our flagship event, 2026 brings together the commercial and security sides of the industry in one place for the first time. We're thrilled to welcome back the global subsea community, as well as the policy makers and defence specialists shaping its future, to Singapore for what will be the largest edition yet, and the edition the industry has been waiting for", Paul Clark, Managing Director (Asia), Terrapinn.Everyone from cable owners/operators, consortium members, technology providers, innovators, consultants, service partners, government entities, financiers, surveying companies - the whole industry - will be onsite at the true "one-stop shop" for any subsea cable project.Meet with more than 80 sponsors, exhibitors and partners, including Title Sponsor - Nokia, Diamond Sponsors - Ciena and HMN Tech and Gold Sponsors ASN, APTelecom, BAE Systems, Digital Realty, EXFO, FiberHome, Fibersense, Huawei, Prysmian, ShinewayTech, SMD, Solwake, Starboard Maritime Intelligence and Telecom Egypt.Attendees will hear from 150+ influential speakers from every inhabited continent around the world. Both mornings begin with the daily Keynote sessions, followed by 4 specialist theatres each day - Strategy, Cable, Data Centres & CLS, Network, O&M and Subsea Security World.Keynote Speakers include:- Alan Mauldin, Research Director, TeleGeography- Andy Palmer-Felgate, Submarine Cable Engineer, Meta- Giuseppe Valentino, VP Product Management, Backbone & Infrastructure Solutions, Sparkle- Nelson McMillan, Royal Navy Maritime Domain Awareness Adviser, Southeast Asia, UK Ministry of Defence- Kent Bressie, Partner - HWG LLP / Legal Advisor, ICPC- Nadia Krivetz, Director, Cable Resilience & Connectivity Centre, DFAT Australia- Captain Brett Dawe, Chief of Navy Liaison Officer to the Republic of Singapore Navy, Royal Australian Navy- Sean Bergin, President & Co-Founder, APTelecom- Bevan Slattery, Founder, SUBCO- Mark Procter, Deputy CEO, Stavian HighTech Infrastructure- Ambrogio Michetti, Chief Corporate & Revenue Officer, Sparkle- Amajit Gupta, Group CEO and MD, Lightstorm- Jim Fagan, Chief Executive Officer, EXA Infrastructure- Sasha Pearson, Policy Analyst, European Centre for Development Policy Management (ECDPM)- Woon Sien Loh, Senior Director, Infrastructure Planning & Market Development, Info Communications Media Development Authority (IMDA)- Robert Pepper, Senior Fellow, Global Digital Inclusion Partnership- Walid Wakim, Chief Technology Officer of Systems, Nokia- Hongli Shi, Senior Route Engineer, HMN Tech- Amit Malik, Vice President, APJI Sales, CienaFor event information and the full conference agenda, visit https://www.terrapinn.com/JoinSNWAbout Submarine Networks World x Subsea Security World 2026:Submarine Networks World x Subsea Security World 2026 will take place on 23-24 September 2026 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore. Firmly established as the world's largest annual gathering of the global subsea communications community, Submarine Networks World is the dedicated platform to exchange knowledge, explore the latest projects, develop strategies and form lucrative new partnerships to drive the industry forward. For 2026, Subsea Security World joins the event for the first time, bringing together the public, private and policy-making stakeholders shaping the future of cable security and protection.About Terrapinn:Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce a product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn - spark something.Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:Jessica FoongTerrapinn Pte LtdJessica.foong@terrapinn.comSource: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.