Flor Tel Inc. expands its floral portfolio through FlowersDeliveryCanada.ca, the newly launched FreshFlowersCanada.ca, Nero's fresh and dried flower collections, and Florist Software development. The company is also working toward one shared Flor app, with tools that adapt to the roles of customers, sellers and business teams.

Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Flor Tel Inc. announces the expansion of its floral business across Canadian flower marketplaces, fresh and dried floral collections, and software for flower businesses.







The portfolio includes FlowersDeliveryCanada.ca, the newly launched FreshFlowersCanada.ca, Nero's Langley Flower Shop, Nero's Dried Flowers and Florist Software. Together, these products address both sides of floral commerce: helping customers discover flowers and helping sellers organise the work behind each order.

The company is also developing a shared Flor app approach, with tools and permissions that adapt to customers, business owners and staff within their authorised workspaces.

Canadian Flower Marketplaces for Customers and Sellers

FlowersDeliveryCanada.ca helps customers explore flower options by recipient city, occasion and bouquet style. The website combines local flower discovery with guidance on seasonal availability, flower care and delivery planning.

Its opening catalogue features Nero's Langley bouquets and connects visitors with the shop's request process. Additional flower makers are invited to participate, with product and seller availability depending on the location. City pages without an active seller currently provide planning information.

The newly launched FreshFlowersCanada.ca brings fresh bouquets, wrapped dried flowers and vase arrangements into one browsing experience. Customers can explore products from Nero's fresh and dried collections, then send requests through the named shop's ordering process.

FreshFlowersCanada.ca also invites florists, growers and flower makers to apply through a shared seller workspace and prepare product listings for review. Participating sellers remain responsible for their listings and accepted orders.

Flor, the company's AI flower concierge, helps visitors describe an occasion, budget, preferred colours and requested date. Sellers confirm availability, pricing and fulfilment before an order is accepted.

Local courier requests, including Uber pickup where suitable and available, require confirmation of the arrangement, pickup time and route before a courier is booked. Fresh-flower delivery coverage depends on the seller and destination.





FlowersDeliveryCanada.ca and FreshFlowersCanada.ca represent Flor Tel Inc.'s expanding online flower marketplace portfolio. AI-generated promotional imagery with illustrative website screens.

Fresh and Dried Flowers From Nero's in Langley

Nero's Langley Flower Shop, based in Murrayville, Langley, provides the local retail foundation for the company's floral work.

The shop offers seasonal garden-style bouquets made with the flowers available for each order. Its customer request process brings together bouquet preferences, personal messages and practical pickup or delivery arrangements.

This direct retail experience helps inform the company's marketplace and software development, keeping attention on the details that matter to flower customers and the people preparing their orders.

Nero's Dried Flowers at DriedFlower.ca extends the collection with handmade dried bouquets and vase arrangements prepared in Langley using flowers grown and dried from the business's garden.

The dried collection offers natural textures and seasonal colour combinations for gifts, homes and workspaces. Wrapped dried bouquets are available for Canadian shipping, while local delivery requests in Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are assessed against available stock and courier routes.

Materials, timing, transport charges and the final total are confirmed before payment. Flower varieties, colours and composition vary with availability, giving each arrangement its own character.

Nero's floral collections include fresh garden-style bouquets and handmade dried arrangements. AI-generated promotional imagery; actual arrangements vary with available materials.

Florist Software for the Business Behind the Flowers

Alongside its retail and marketplace activities, Flor Tel Inc. is developing Florist Software to help flower businesses organise counter sales, customer order details, inventory and production work.

The initial development scope focuses on cash counter sales, gift messages, pickup-order stages, stock tracking and recipe costing. These workflows are designed to keep the details of an order connected as it moves from the counter to preparation and collection.

Stock tools address both finished products and flower materials, including incoming stock, usage and waste. Recipe costing brings materials, labour and overhead together to help florists assess arrangement costs and target margins.

The broader roadmap includes customer management, wedding and event workflows, delivery coordination, payment-provider connections and reporting. Mobile development includes extending the existing Flor seller application for iOS, Android and iPad.

Florists can register early-access interest and describe the tasks they want to simplify. The public website also provides bouquet-pricing and stem-planning calculators, with Flor offering guidance on the software and registration process.

The operating platform remains in development. Pilot scope, access and any costs are confirmed separately, while native releases and wider payment functions remain subject to testing and release milestones.

Illustrative Florist Software dashboard showing pickup-order stages, stock information and recipe costing. AI-generated preview with sample data; software remains in development.

One Familiar Flor App With Different Tools for Each Role

Flor Tel Inc.'s shared-app strategy is designed to connect these experiences through one familiar Flor application.

Customers would access shopping, enquiries and their own orders. Business owners and managers would receive the tools needed to oversee their operations. Counter staff, florists and fulfilment teams would see the tasks and information authorized for their roles.

Florist Software is intended to provide the specialized florist workspace within that shared app. A person with multiple authorized roles could switch between available workspaces, while each business retains separate customer, inventory and financial records.

Flor's guidance and available tools would adapt to the active role, with permissions governing access to information and actions. This shared-app approach forms part of the ongoing development programme.

About Flor Tel Inc.

Flor Tel Inc. develops AI-enabled digital products and owns FlowersDeliveryCanada.ca, FreshFlowersCanada.ca, Nero's Langley Flower Shop, Nero's Dried Flowers and Florist Software.

Its floral portfolio combines online marketplaces, local retail experience and business software development to serve flower customers, independent sellers and floral teams.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314099