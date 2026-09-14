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WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 08:01
9,382 Euro
-0,36 % -0,034
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3709,37408:51
9,3709,37408:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 07:34 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sampo plc's share buybacks week 37/2026

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 14 September 2026 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc's share buybacks week 37/2026

During week 37 (7 September 2026 - 11 September 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Market
(MIC Code)		Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased
shares, EUR*		Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR*
07/09/202608/09/202609/09/202610/09/202611/09/2026Week 37/2026, total
AQEUVolume25,37180,84881,06552,551561240,396
Average price9.639.539.389.429.459.47
CEUXVolume283,865283,196274,328262,471119,2091,223,069
Average price9.669.559.459.459.469.52
TQEXVolume41,66839,64238,69636,34729,489185,842
Average price9.679.559.479.449.469.53
XHELVolume510,062650,176646,464643,590166,5712,616,863
Average price9.659.549.429.459.469.50
Total, all marketsVolume860,9661,053,8621,040,553994,959315,8304,266,170
Average price9.659.549.439.459.469.51

* rounded to two decimals

On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 30,519,468 Sampo A shares representing 1.15 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.


On behalf of Sampo plc,
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc


For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com

Attachment

  • Sampo_share_buyback_week_37_2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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