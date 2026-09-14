Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 14 September 2026 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc's share buybacks week 37/2026

During week 37 (7 September 2026 - 11 September 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Market

(MIC Code) Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased

shares, EUR* Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR* 07/09/2026 08/09/2026 09/09/2026 10/09/2026 11/09/2026 Week 37/2026, total AQEU Volume 25,371 80,848 81,065 52,551 561 240,396 Average price 9.63 9.53 9.38 9.42 9.45 9.47 CEUX Volume 283,865 283,196 274,328 262,471 119,209 1,223,069 Average price 9.66 9.55 9.45 9.45 9.46 9.52 TQEX Volume 41,668 39,642 38,696 36,347 29,489 185,842 Average price 9.67 9.55 9.47 9.44 9.46 9.53 XHEL Volume 510,062 650,176 646,464 643,590 166,571 2,616,863 Average price 9.65 9.54 9.42 9.45 9.46 9.50 Total, all markets Volume 860,966 1,053,862 1,040,553 994,959 315,830 4,266,170 Average price 9.65 9.54 9.43 9.45 9.46 9.51

* rounded to two decimals



On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 30,519,468 Sampo A shares representing 1.15 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Sampo plc,

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com

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