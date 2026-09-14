Jaggaer, a leader in AI-powered procurement solutions, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Ivoflow, a spend price intelligence platform for direct materials, based in Koblenz, Germany. The transaction closed on September 11, 2026.

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Daniel Demuth and Nicolas Neubauer

The acquisition advances Jaggaer's strategy to build the industry's most intelligent procurement platform. For customers, the combination will address one of procurement's most persistent challenges: organizations have more data than ever before, but converting that data into measurable savings and margin improvement remains a challenge.

The addition of Ivoflow enables Jaggaer to provide true spend decision intelligence

The outcome: rather than simply answering questions about historical spend, the combined capabilities help procurement teams make better decisions.

Where are we paying more than underlying market conditions justify?

Which parts, categories or suppliers represent the largest addressable savings opportunity?

What external cost movements should change our negotiating position?

Where are price differences emerging across plants, geographies or suppliers?

Which opportunities should our procurement teams act on first?

What evidence and commercial rationale should buyers use in the next supplier negotiation?

What each company does

Jaggaer's software helps large organizations manage the entire procurement process, from selecting suppliers, to negotiating contracts, to paying invoices. Its customers include manufacturers, universities, hospitals, and government agencies.

Ivoflow, founded in 2020, focuses on a narrower but critical problem for manufacturers: knowing whether the price you're paying for a part is in line with the market. Its software pulls together a company's purchasing records, often scattered across different systems and hard to compare, and lines them up against outside market data such as raw material costs and currency movements.

Closing a gap that costs manufacturers real money

Direct materials (the raw materials, parts, and components that go directly into what a manufacturer builds) typically represent 50% to 70% of cost of goods sold for complex manufacturers. Yet fewer than 2% of manufacturers operate with a purpose-built spend price intelligence capability for this category. Most are still comparing supplier prices by hand in spreadsheets, with no reliable way to know whether what they're paying is fair as markets move.

Ivoflow closes that gap. Its platform connects a manufacturer's ERP and procurement data with live market inputs: commodity indices, currency movements, and cost data. It recalculates, at the individual part level, what each part should cost as conditions change. That insight enables buyers to negotiate better contracts.

Ivoflow customers like Georg Fischer, Sumitomo, Grammer, TI Automotive and ZF Lifetec use the platform for full spend visibility, faster negotiations, and more defensible pricing decisions.

Why the two companies are stronger together

Jaggaer and Ivoflow solve two halves of the same problem. Jaggaer helps organizations run the buying process end to end, selecting suppliers, negotiating, sourcing, and paying invoices. Ivoflow helps them know whether the price on the table is a fair one. Together:

The pricing check happens where the buying already happens. Instead of jumping into a separate tool, a buyer can see whether a price is fair, directly inside the system they already use to manage the purchase.

Better data in, better answers out. Ivoflow's intelligence is only as strong as the data behind it. Combining it with the purchasing and supplier data Jaggaer already holds across its customer base gives it a larger, more current set of real-world prices to check against.

Where AI comes in

Manufacturers routinely receive requests from suppliers to raise prices, citing higher costs for steel, plastic, or other raw materials. Checking whether each request is actually justified takes a lot of manual work, so many get approved without a real check, and unjustified increases quietly eat into a company's profit.

Ivoflow's software uses AI to automate that check. It reads a supplier's price-increase request, breaks down what's actually driving the cost (raw materials, currency, labor), compares that against real market data, and tells the buyer how much of the requested increase is justified and how much is not. As an example, a supplier's requested 6% price increase held up to only 1.3%, once checked against actual cost drivers. The same approach also scans a company's full spend on its own, flagging categories where prices have already drifted out of step with the market before a supplier even asks for an increase.

Investing in growth

Jaggaer intends to invest in the Ivoflow team, product, and roadmap, including expanding its AI-driven capabilities, such as scenario modelling, savings-probability generation, and proactive procurement guidance. Ivoflow's co-founders, Daniel Demuth and Nicolas Neubauer, will continue to lead the Ivoflow team, which joined Jaggaer as part of the transaction.

"Ivoflow will enable buyers to manage more of their direct materials within a single platform, bringing powerful market and cost intelligence into supplier negotiations. This means more transparent, fact-based conversations with suppliers, stronger partnerships, and better commercial outcomes. We see real opportunity to invest in the team, expand the platform, and accelerate what we can deliver together," said Andrew Roszko, Chief Executive Officer of Jaggaer.

"We built Ivoflow to help manufacturing companies become leaders in cost excellence and drive profitability. Joining Jaggaer gives us the reach and platform to bring that capability to many more customers and accelerate what we set out to build. We are very much looking forward to what lies ahead and to becoming part of the Jaggaer team," said Nicolas Neubauer, Co-Founder of Ivoflow.

"Jaggaer gives us the opportunity to help shape the future of how manufacturing enterprises manage their spend and identify savings. By combining Ivoflow's capabilities with Jaggaer's team, reach and platform, we can accelerate our roadmap, expand our AI capabilities, and build toward becoming the leading provider of spend and price intelligence for manufacturers globally," said Daniel Demuth, Co-Founder of Ivoflow.

About Jaggaer

Jaggaer has been building procurement software since 1995. Its platform helps organizations manage the full lifecycle of buying, from selecting suppliers through paying invoices, and serves customers including several Fortune 500 companies, universities, hospitals, and government agencies.

About Ivoflow

Founded in 2020 and based in Koblenz, Germany, by co-founders Daniel Demuth and Nicolas Neubauer, Ivoflow is a direct materials spend and price intelligence platform built by a team with deep procurement industry experience. The two met roughly a decade ago while working together at a major automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen. Ivoflow serves 17 enterprise manufacturing customers, with €77.6M in savings tracked under management. The platform has been recognized in the ProcureTech 100 (2023, 2024, and 2025/26, Analytics, Data Intelligence category), named to SpendMatters' "Future 5," validated on SpendMatters' SolutionMap for Spend Analytics, awarded The Hackett Group's 2026 Customer Value recognition in that category, and awarded the BSFZ seal for innovation competence in 2025.

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