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WKN: A1XDCM | ISIN: TH0481B10Z18 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
14.09.2026 07:54 Uhr
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CENTRAL PATTANA: Run Pattaya Beach from Sunset to Moonlight: Thailand's Largest Bikini Beach Race Returns for Its 10th Anniversary

Central Pattaya invites runners from around the world to experience a 5K beach race combining sunset, music, entertainment and Pattaya's vibrant beach lifestyle on 31 October 2026

PATTAYA, Thailand, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to run Thailand's most famous beach destination after dark. Central Pattaya, a global beachfront landmark in the heart of Pattaya, invites runners and travelers from around the world to join the 'Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2026: Run the wave. Own the night.' on 31 October 2026. Celebrating its 10th anniversary under the theme "The Sunset to Moonlight Beach Race," the 5K race will bring thousands of runners to the sands of Pattaya Beach for a one-of-a-kind night combining sunset running, music, entertainment and Pattaya's vibrant beach lifestyle.

Last year, the event attracted more than 5,000 runners from around the world, establishing the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race as one of Thailand's most popular and distinctive seaside running events.

This year, runners will take on a 5K course along Pattaya Beach, starting and finishing in front of Central Pattaya. Beginning against a spectacular seaside sunset, the race will continue into the evening as the beachfront transforms into a vibrant moonlight celebration filled with music and entertainment. Taking place on Halloween night, the 2026 edition will bring even more energy to the beach, inviting runners to dress up, stand out and be part of a colorful international running community in the heart of Pattaya.

More than just a race, the event offers international visitors a unique reason to turn race weekend into a Pattaya beach getaway. Runners can experience the city's beaches alongside its shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife - all within one of Thailand's most dynamic seaside destinations.

Event: Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2026
Date: Saturday, 31 October 2026
Distance: 5K Beach Run
Location: Pattaya Beach, starting and finishing in front of Central Pattaya
RegistrationFee: US$30.49 (THB 1,000)
Registration: Open until 30 October 2026
Click: https://worldsmarathons.com/marathon/pattaya-bikini-run

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/run-pattaya-beach-from-sunset-to-moonlight-thailands-largest-bikini-beach-race-returns-for-its-10th-anniversary-302877301.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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