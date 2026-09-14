Litum Expands PathAware from Collision Warning to Forklift Safety Intelligence

PathAware now turns collision risks, near misses and operator activity into actionable safety intelligence, while adding operator control, digital inspections and utilization insights, all through a retrofit system built for mixed forklift fleets.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Litum today announced PathAware IQ and PathAware IQ+, expanding its forklift collision warning technology into a connected safety intelligence platform.

PathAware IQ not only warns operators when risks occur. It captures safety events across the fleet and turns them into visual dashboards and actionable data, giving safety teams visibility into recurring risks, near misses, operators, vehicles, areas and shifts.

This allows organizations to move from reacting to incidents to identifying patterns earlier, targeting operator training, addressing recurring hazards and measuring whether safety actions are actually working.

PathAware IQ+ builds on that intelligence with digital pre-operation inspections and utilization reporting, connecting what happens around the forklift to how the fleet is utilized.

The retrofit system works across forklift brands and models, leased or owned, and does not require cameras, mandatory pedestrian wearables or a facility-wide RTLS deployment.

With PathAware, companies can now:

Detect collision risks involving pedestrians, vehicles and obstacles without cameras or wearables

Turn near misses and safety events into visual dashboards, trends and actionable safety intelligence

Manage operator authorization, vehicle access and digital pre-operation inspections

Understand forklift utilization across mixed fleets without requiring facility-wide RTLS

Both IQ and IQ+ run on the new Onboard Hub, an in-cab device that connects the operator, forklift and safety workflow. It delivers real-time collision warnings and, depending on the PathAware tier, operator authentication, access control, digital inspections, incident reporting and utilization data through the same vehicle-based system, turning a warning heard by one driver into a record the whole organization can see.

"Most companies know when an accident happens. What they don't see are the thousands of risky interactions and near misses happening before it," said Ozgur Ulku, CEO of Litum. "PathAware IQ turns those events into actionable safety intelligence. Safety teams can see patterns, focus training where it is actually needed and address risks before they become incidents, all without deploying facility-wide RTLS."

Why PathAware Works Differently

PathAware combines AI-enhanced sensing and UWB technology directly on the forklift, enabling detection of pedestrians, vehicles and obstacles without cameras or mandatory pedestrian wearables.

Because PathAware is retrofit and vehicle-based, it works across mixed forklift brands and models, leased or owned. Deployment happens truck by truck, so organizations can start where risk is highest and expand without first installing facility-wide RTLS infrastructure.

Three Tiers: Start With What You Need

PathAware Core: Warn Operators as Risks Appear

For operations that want to reduce immediate collision risk without adding infrastructure.

PathAware Core detects pedestrians, vehicles and obstacles around the forklift and delivers configurable audiovisual warnings to the operator. UWB adds vehicle-to-vehicle awareness, while tagless pedestrian detection eliminates the need for mandatory wearables.

PathAware IQ: Turn Safety Events into Actionable Intelligence

For safety teams that need to understand what is happening beyond the alert itself.

Every detected risk can become data. PathAware IQ captures safety events across the fleet and transforms them into visual dashboards that show where, when and how risks are occurring.

Safety teams can identify recurring collision patterns, compare risk across vehicles and shifts, identify operators or areas requiring additional attention, and track whether corrective actions are reducing risk over time.

Instead of relying primarily on reported incidents, safety managers gain visibility into the thousands of interactions and near misses that happen before an accident occurs.

IQ also adds operator identification and access control through the Onboard Hub. Operators identify themselves using an NFC card or a compatible Litum tag, allowing vehicle access to be limited to authorized drivers.

PathAware IQ+: Extend Intelligence to Inspections and Utilization

For organizations looking to connect safety, compliance and fleet decisions.

PathAware IQ+ digitizes pre-operation inspections at the vehicle. Completion can be enforced, defects can be reported immediately, supervisors can be notified, and records retained for follow-up and audits.

IQ+ also captures utilization metrics, including active time, idle time, engine-on time, load ratio and usage patterns.

This gives operations teams a clearer picture of which forklifts are heavily used, which sit idle and where vehicles may be candidates for reallocation, supporting better decisions before renewing leases or purchasing additional equipment.

Add More Protection Where It Is Needed

Two optional capabilities can extend PathAware:

SlowDown automatically reduces vehicle speed when defined risks are detected or when a forklift enters a configured safety area.

automatically reduces vehicle speed when defined risks are detected or when a forklift enters a configured safety area. ZoneLite enables geofencing for intersections, pedestrian crossings, restricted areas and speed-control zones without a full RTLS deployment.

Start With the Forklift. Expand to RTLS When You Need It.

PathAware is also designed as an entry point to broader operational intelligence.

Organizations that later add Litum's RTLS platform can extend from vehicle-level safety and utilization into facility-wide vehicle location, traffic analysis, movement patterns, congestion visibility and other operational analytics.

This gives organizations a practical path from immediate forklift safety to facility-wide operational intelligence, without requiring the full infrastructure investment on day one.

PathAware Core, PathAware IQ and PathAware IQ+ are available on a per-vehicle subscription basis.

More information is available at https://litum.com/forklift-safety-collision-warning-telematics/.

About Litum

Litum provides location-aware safety and operational intelligence for complex physical environments. Its technology combines advanced sensing, location technologies, connected devices and enterprise software to turn the movement of people, vehicles, assets and workflows into actionable intelligence.

For more than two decades, Litum has supported industrial and healthcare organizations in more than 50 countries, working with over 120 customers, including more than 40 Fortune 500 companies.

Learn more at litum.com.

Contact Information

Dilge Imer

Marketing Communications Manager

media@litum.com

SOURCE: Litum

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/litum-expands-pathaware-from-collision-warning-to-forklift-safet-1219868