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WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
München
11.09.26 | 08:01
22,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,60022,80008:17
ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2026 08:02 Uhr
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Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Capital Markets Day Update

(NYSE American:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Capital Markets Day ("CMD") to be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in New York, USA.

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Time: 09.30 New York / 14.30 London / 15.30 Harare
Registration: Arrivals and registration for in-person guests from 09.00 New York, with the presentations starting at 09.30
Format: In-person or online
Location: Sofitel New York, 45 West 44th Street, 10036 New York, United States

Government Address

The event will also include a presentation by Ambassador Taonga Mushayavanhu, Permanent Representative of Zimbabwe to the United Nations.

During the CMD, management will provide a comprehensive overview of Caledonia's long-term growth strategy and operating performance. Presentations will include:

  • An update on production performance and operational efficiencies at Blanket Mine
  • Strategic development and funding strategy of the Bilboes gold project
  • Medium- to long-term growth pipeline, including exploration and expansion opportunities
  • Capital allocation priorities and financial outlook

To register for the event online or in person, please visit: https://caledonia.brrmedia.co.uk/

Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website in advance, with a webcast replay made available on our social media channels following the event.

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Elfie Harkell
Fergus Young
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-capital-markets-day-update-1220338

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.