Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Capital Markets Day Update

(NYSE American:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Capital Markets Day ("CMD") to be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in New York, USA.

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Time: 09.30 New York / 14.30 London / 15.30 Harare

Registration: Arrivals and registration for in-person guests from 09.00 New York, with the presentations starting at 09.30

Format: In-person or online

Location: Sofitel New York, 45 West 44th Street, 10036 New York, United States

Government Address

The event will also include a presentation by Ambassador Taonga Mushayavanhu, Permanent Representative of Zimbabwe to the United Nations.

During the CMD, management will provide a comprehensive overview of Caledonia's long-term growth strategy and operating performance. Presentations will include:

An update on production performance and operational efficiencies at Blanket Mine

Strategic development and funding strategy of the Bilboes gold project

Medium- to long-term growth pipeline, including exploration and expansion opportunities

Capital allocation priorities and financial outlook

To register for the event online or in person, please visit: https://caledonia.brrmedia.co.uk/

Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website in advance, with a webcast replay made available on our social media channels following the event.

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Mark Learmonth Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 1534 679 800 Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker) Adrian Hadden Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 207 397 1965 Camarco, Financial PR (UK) Elfie Harkell Fergus Young Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe) Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe) Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-capital-markets-day-update-1220338