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Montag, 14.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Flucht aus dem Dollar? Gold explodiert - und hier wurden historische 80,4 g/t erbohrt
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WKN: A41XLB | ISIN: GB00BVPND783 | Ticker-Symbol: N2E0
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 08:00
1,140 Euro
-1,30 % -0,015
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MERIDIAN MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERIDIAN MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1501,20008:19
1,1401,19508:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MERIDIAN MINING
MERIDIAN MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERIDIAN MINING PLC1,140-1,30 %
VANECK JUNIOR GOLD MINERS UCITS ETF99,10-0,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.