With excursions into space becoming more frequent, and the reasons behind them more commercial, the industry is exploring ways to generate electricity in space at lower cost and larger scale. And these requirements make 'terrestrial' silicon PV technology difficult to ignore. US-based company Source Energy combines commercial silicon cells with a range of module technologies that "makes them suitable for a space environment," explained Walter Magiera, VP Sales & Marketing at Source. The company has supplied modules to several spacecraft manufacturers, including Impulse Space's LEO Express 1 ...

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